Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall is shipping up to Boston.

The free agent outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports and first reported by MLB Network's Craig Mish. Duvall can earn up to $3 million in performance bonuses, although the incentives themselves were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outfielder had spent the last season and a half with the Atlanta Braves, but only played roughly two-thirds of the 2022 season due to a season-ending left wrist injury suffered last July. Duvall was having a relatively down year at the plate up to that point, batting only .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 86 games.

However, the Louisville native and Butler HS alum was coming off of a career year, and was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League in 2021. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he hit .228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

He also played a key role in the Braves capturing their first World Series title since 1995. Though he only hit 5-24 in the Fall Classic, he also launched a pair of home runs for six RBI, including a grand slam in game five.

Duvall was drafted in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, and made his debut in 2014. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2015 trade deadline, where he named an All-Star in 2016. He was moved again prior to the trade deadline in 2018, this time to the Braves for his first stint in Atlanta. He signed a two-year deal with the Marlins as a free agent before the start of the 2021 season.

Duvall spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Western Kentucky and Chipola College (JUCO), then spent the final two with the Cardinals. As a senior in 2010, he bat .327/.402/.574 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI, helping the Cardinals go 50-14 to set a then-program record for most wins in a single season.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: Brad Mills - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter