Angels select Glenn Albanese in 15th Round of 2021 MLB Draft

The right-handed pitcher is the seventh Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

(Photo of Glenn Albanese via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville right-handed pitcher Glenn Albanese has been selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 441 overall pick in the 15th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the seventh Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Henry Davis, corner infielder Alex Binelas, second baseman Cooper Bowman, left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian, infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn and outfielder Luke Brown. In Dan McDonnell's 15-year tenure as head coach, Albanese is Louisville's 94th MLB Draft selection.

The Batavia, Ill. native was named the Friday night starter, pitched the season opener, but missed the next month due to COVID. After that, he made two starts before he was shut down with an elbow issue. He would come in for a relief appearance on Apr. 10, but never made another appearance the remainder of the season.

While Albanese made just four appearances in 2021, he looked good when he was on the mound. In his three starts, he posted a 1.76 ERA in 15.1 innings, striking out 15 and walking two. His relief appearance, where he allowed 4 earned runs in 1.2 innings, did balloon his season ERA to 3.71.

He would have to sit out the entire 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, making his collegiate debut as a sophomore. He made eight appearances and two starts that season, going 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 9.2 innings, with 10 strikeouts to three walks. During the shortened 2020 season, he made five relief appearances, posting an ERA of 2.08 in 8,2 innings, striking out 18 while only walking five.

Should he sign with the Angels, he would finish his Louisville career with a 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, .258 opponent's batting average and 45 strikeouts to 11 walks in 35.1 innings pitched, 17 appearances and five starts.

