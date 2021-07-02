Alex Binelas 2021 MLB Draft Profile

The Louisville corner infielder is one of the top power bats in the 2021 MLB Draft class, and could potentially go in the top three rounds.

Prospect: Alex Binelas

Position: Corner Infielder

School: Louisville

Year: Third-Year Sophomore

Bat/Throws: L/R

Height, Weight: 6-3, 225

Background

Born May 26, 2000 (age 21). Binelas had an incredibly successful four-year career at Wisconsin's Oak Creek High School. He finished his as the school's career leader in hits (155), batting average (.458), runs (138), RBIs (140), doubles (36), slugging percentage (.819), on-base percentage (.587) stolen bases (66) and total bases (271).

A four-team First Team All State selections, he was regarded as the No. 149 player in the Class of 2018 by Perfect Game. The Oak Creek, Wisc. native was selected in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals, but opted to go to Louisville.

It only took about a month into the 2019 for Binelas to become a regular and meaningful contributor for the Cardinals. He played in 59 of Louisville's 69 games his freshman year, while starting 54. In 206 at-bats, he posted a slash line of .291/.383/.612, accompanied by 14 home runs, 59 RBI, 14 doubles and 27 walks. His OPS of .995 led all qualified batters for Louisville, and he was the first freshman since Chris Dominguez in 2007 to hit 10+ home runs in a season. He was named a Freshman All-American and Second Team All-ACC selection at third base.

His 2020 season saw him go 1-7 with an RBI in the first two games of the season against Ole Miss, and that would be it. He broke the hamate bone in his right hand in the second game of the year, prematurely ending the already shortened season for him.

It's safe to say that his 2021 season could have started a lot better. His batting average was .065 through the first eight games, .155 through the first eighteen, and he didn't have his first home run until Mar. 13. However, Binelas exploded in the back half of the season, finishing with a .256/.348/.621 slash line, 19 home runs and 63 RBI - both of which were the most on the team. His efforts earned him a Third Team All-ACC honor, this time coming at first base after being moved there roughly a month into the season.

Scouting Report

Strengths

Despite a pair of slow starts, he has some of the most raw power out of any college prospect in this year's draft class. Averaged a home run every 12.4 at-bats over his three-year career at Louisville with a relatively even distribution of his homers across the field.

Has a good swing and overall approach at the plate. His discipline is hit or miss, as he drew 48 walks over his Louisville career, but also had a 24.8 strikeout percentage.

Performs when it matters most. Hit 39-124 (.314) with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs over the final 32 games of the 2021 season (162-game average of 91 HR, 263 RBI). In the ACC Tournament, he had a four-hit, three-home run game against Clemson, then an extra innings go-ahead homer against Georgia Tech.

Didn't steal a bunch of bases, but is still fairly athletic. His arm strength is his best defensive attribute, although his throwing motion could be more fluid.

Weaknesses

He is very streaky hitter, and prone to slumps, having had a pair of lengthy ones to start both full seasons of play. Was 6-33 to start 2019, and 2-31 to start 2021.

Career batting average, even for a college power hitter, is best described as okay. He posted a career .272 average in 111 games played and 106 starts, peaking as high as .369 in 2019.

His defensive future is his biggest question mark. He was moved to first base after not showing much improvement at third base, with some scouts reportedly questioning his glove.

