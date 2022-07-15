Skip to main content

Louisville Ranked No. 4 in Baseball America's Never-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

The Cardinals are back on track to being a national power after bouncing back to make the postseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a 2021 campaign in which the Louisville baseball program missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade, they entered 2022 unranked in every preseason poll. They reset the standard in 2022, and are now back on track to being one of the premier powers in college baseball.

Baseball American released their Never-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2023 season on Friday, and are extremely high on the Cardinals. They ranked Louisville as the No. 4 team in the poll, just behind top-ranked Tennessee, LSU and Stanford.

"Louisville bounced back from missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021 to this spring advance to super regionals," Baseball American wrote. "The Cardinals will look to keep that momentum going in 2022 with a roster that looks especially strong in the lineup."

While the Cardinals do lose impact pieces such as Dalton Rushing and Ben Metzinger, they are also returning regular starters such as Jack Payton, Christian Knapczyk, Isaac Humphrey and Logan Beard. Payton, Knapczyk and Humphrey posted the three best batting averages on the team last year.

Michael Prosecky is also heading to the Major Leagues, but Louisville is expected to return key pitchers such as Tate Kuehner and Riley Phillips. The Cards are also bringing in the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville went 42-21-1 in head coach Dan McDonnell's 16th year in charge, returning to the postseason to capture the Louisville Regional in thrilling fashion. They were swept by Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional, but lost by a combined two runs.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17190217_168388606_lowres
Football

2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Special Teams

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago
AG1R6878
Other Sports

Michael Prosecky 2022 MLB Draft Profile

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
USATSI_18427273_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville AD Confident in ACC Commissioner's Leadership Amid Conference Realignment

By Matthew McGavicJul 14, 2022
D4679A44-FD0E-40FA-8D0D-934F054D28D1
Football

Report: Louisville '23 Commit Rueben Owens II to Enroll Early

By Matthew McGavicJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17921468_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Kenny Payne Adjusting to New Recruiting Climate

By Matthew McGavicJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17244764_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Cracks Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason Top 40

By Matthew McGavicJul 14, 2022
USATSI_18016705_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Announces Representatives for 2022 ACC Football Kickoff

By University of Louisville PRJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17020028_168388606_lowres
Football

2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Safety

By Matthew McGavic2 hours ago