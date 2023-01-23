Skip to main content

Louisville Ranked No. 5 in Baseball America 2023 Preseason Poll

It's the third top-ten 2023 preseason ranking for Dan McDonnell's Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has earned yet another top ten preseason ranking in advance of the upcoming 2023 season.

Baseball America dropped their 2023 Preseason College Top 25 on Monday, and the Cardinals were tabbed as the No. 5 team in the country. It is their third top ten ranking this preseason, also earning the No. 6 spot from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the No. 7 ranking from Perfect Game. D1Baseball placed Louisville outside the top ten at No. 16.

Louisville is the highest-ranked of the seven ACC teams in the poll, placing ahead of Miami (8th), Wake Forest (9th), Virginia Tech (13th), North Carolina (17th), Virginia (19th) and NC State (25th). Top-ranked LSU, Tennessee, Florida and Stanford round out the four teams ahead of the Cardinals.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the Cardinals returned to form in 2022, posting a final record of 42-21-1 with an appearance in the College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M. With a conference record of 18-11-1, the Cardinals captured their fifth Atlantic Division title in seven years in the ACC.

Entering his 17th year at the helm, head coach Dan McDonnell returns several experienced players for 2023. Four starting position players - including CBN Preseason Second-Team All-American catcher Jack Payton - are back, as well as 11 pitchers who tossed at least 10+ innings.

Louisville will open up the 2023 season with a three-game home series against Bucknell. The first pitch of the year is scheduled for Friday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

