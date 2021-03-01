Louisville Baseball Ascends to No. 1 in Perfect Game's Top 25 Poll

The Cardinals claim the top spot in one of the six major college baseball polls.

(Photo of Cam Masterman: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville baseball programs takes to the diamond next, they will be doing so as the top team in Division I, at least according to one poll.

The Cardinals are now ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in Perfect Game's March 1. College Top 25 poll. They were previously ranked at No. 2 in last week's iteration of the poll.

Louisville claims the spot after going 3-1 this past week with a midweek win over Eastern Kentucky and a series win over Western Illinois. Last week's No. 1 team in Ole Miss went 2-2 including a series loss to UCF.

In other polls this week, the Cardinals rose one spot to No. 4 according to Baseball America, and fell one spot to No. 5 according to D1Baseball. The NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper will release their polls later today, while USA TODAY won't update theirs until next week.

Louisville (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will be back in action this Tuesday, Mar. 2 when they host Morehead State at Jim Patterson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST, will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

Full Perfect Game College Top 25 Poll (March 1, 2021)

1. Louisville (6-1)

2. Florida (6-1)

3. Arkansas (7-0)

4. Ole Miss (5-2)

5. Vanderbilt (6-1)

6. Mississippi State (5-2)

7. Miami (3-3)

8. Texas Tech (3-3)

9. LSU (6-1)

10. Georgia Tech (6-1)

11. UC Santa Barbara (6-1)

12. East Carolina (6-1)

13. UCLA (4-3)

14. Indiana (0-0)

15. Virginia (4-3)

16. South Carolina (6-0)

17. Arizona (6-2)

18. Michigan (0-0)

19. Arizona State (4-2)

20. Georgia (7-1)

21. TCU (5-2)

22. Auburn (6-2)

23. Ohio State (0-0)

24. NC State (2-4)

25. Florida Atlantic (6-1)

Dropped Out: No. 21 Duke, No. 24 Florida State

Other Considered: North Carolina, Stetson, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State

