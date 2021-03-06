Louisville Rocked by Georgia Tech to Even Series

The Cardinals surrender the most runs in a game since 2009.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 6 13 4 GT 0 6 1 2 4 0 1 5 X 19 18 2

W: Adam Elliott (1-1), L: Andy Archer (1-1)

ATLANTA - One day removed from using a fast start to claim their ACC opener, the script was flipped on the No. 1 Louisville baseball program, as No. 10 Georgia Tech cruised to a 19-6 win on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The three-game series between the Cardinals and Yellow Jackets is now even at one game a piece, with the rubber match set for tomorrow. Louisville falls to 7-3 on the season, while Georgia Tech improves to the same record while collecting their first conference win this season.

Much like how Louisville exploded during the early innings of game one, Georgia Tech did the same in game two. The Yellow Jackets plated six runs in the second inning alone, and never really looked back after that. Their 19 runs is the most Louisville has allowed since a 19-15 loss at St. Johns's back on May 10, 2009.

Returning back to the starting rotation, left-hander Adam Elliott had a rough outing (3.0 IP, 2 K, 8 H, 1 BB, 7 ER) in his second start of the season, as did left-hander Garrett Schmeltz (2.0 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 ER) in his second relief appearance of the season.

Louisville generated a solid amount of offense against the Jackets, including 13 hits and four runs in the final three innings of the game, but it proved to be too little, too late.

Second baseman Lucas Dunn (3-4, R) and third baseman Alex Binelas (2-5, 2 2B, R) both has multi-hit days, with infielder Tim Borden II (1-2, 2 RBI, 2B) driving in multiple runs.

Adding insult to injury, Tech took advantage of four fielding errors, including one in the eighth inning that led to a five-spot in their final time at bat. Left-hander Carter Lohman (3.0 IP, 2 K, 6 H, 5 BB, 2 ER) saw six runs scored during his relief outing, but only two were charged to him because of various Louisville mistakes.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their three-game weekend series against Georgia Tech with Game 3. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 7 at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

