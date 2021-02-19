Alex Binelas, Henry Davis Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

(Photo of Alex Binelas: Matt Stone - Courier Journal, Henry Davis: George Walker IV - Tennessean.com)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – As the 2021 season gets set to get underway, the University of Louisville baseball program had two players named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, released on Thursday.



The 2021 preseason watch list features 55 of the nation's top amateur players from high school and college baseball. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in July.



Louisville is one of 11 programs with multiple players on the preseason watch list.



Binelas, who was also on the preseason watch list in 2020, returns to the fold in 2021 after sitting out the majority of the 2020 campaign due to injury. As a freshman in 2019, Binelas hit .291 with a team-leading 14 home runs and drove in 59. He was the first Louisville freshman to hit double-digit home runs since Chris Dominguez in 2007.



Davis leapt forward into an anchor in the Louisville lineup in 2020. The catcher hit .372 and tied for the team lead with three home runs, while leading the Cardinals in slugging percentage (.698) and OPS (1.179).



Louisville's Brendan McKay won the Golden Spikes Award following the 2017 season.



Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 24 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through July 2.

