Ryan Blagg named Louisville men's golf head coach

samdraut

Ryan Blagg was announced as the head coach of Louisville men’s golf today, May 13.

Blagg, who was the 2017 national assistant coach of the year at Baylor, replaces Mark Crabtree. Crabtree, who is retiring, served as the program’s head coach for 21 seasons, leading Louisville to 11 regional and four NCAA Championship appearances.

“Ryan has been a terrific golfer and teacher of the game,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “He is a perfect fit for the criteria we sought to lead our men’s golf program and to be part of the Cardinal family. His experience at Baylor and coaching the USA team in the Palmer Cup has provided him great experience with a top ranked program and top ranked players.”

In eight seasons at Baylor as an assistant, Blagg helped Baylor to seven consecutive regional and a school record four-straight NCAA Championships from 2012-19. Six players earned All-American accolades while Blagg coached at Baylor.

Blagg was an assistant coach of the 2018 United States Palmer Cup team and was named the 2017 Jan Strickland Award winner.

“I feel very blessed that Vince Tyra has entrusted me to lead the men's golf program," Blagg said. “I can't wait to get started in working with these talented players at one of the nation's top university-owned golf courses. I love the culture of the athletic department and I am humbled to be a part of the UofL family. My family and I are looking forward to joining this outstanding community."

Blagg played collegiate golf at Arkansas, graduating in 2002. 

