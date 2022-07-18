Cards in the Majors: 2022 All-Star Break Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors.

As of Jul. 18, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher Will Smith; infielder Drew Ellis; outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel and Nick Solak; right-handed pitchers Chad Green and Josh Rogers; and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.

So how have these former Cards performed up to the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 17, 2022

Reid Detmers

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Organization: Los Angeles Angels

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 2-3 14-14 70.0 57-25 50 32 4.11 1.07

Just two year after being drafted by the Angels, Detmers has become a regular part of their starting rotation. He made history back on May 11, tossing a no-hitter against the Rays in just his 11th career start.

Adam Duvall

Position: Left Fielder

Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)

Organization: Atlanta Braves

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 84/310 12 35 21 60 .213 .277 .401

While Duvall is still a regular starter for the defending World Series champion and has plenty of pop in his bat, he has struggled to hit for contact. His batting average is his lowest since 2018, and with 100 strikeouts, is well on pace to set a career-high in that category.

Drew Ellis

Position: Third Baseman

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Organization: Arizona Diamondbacks/Seattle Mariners

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 7/17 0 1 1 3 .188 .235 .250

It has been a bit of a rough go so far for Ellis this season. While he has killed it in Triple-A, Ellis has struggled at the MLB level since making his debut last season. The Diamondbacks DFA'd him in June, was claimed by the Mariners, and played one game there before being sent right back down to the minors.

Adam Engel

Position: Center Fielder

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: Chicago White Sox

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 67/176 2 13 11 40 .245 .301 .362

Engel's defense remains as elite as ever with his 1.000 fielding percentage, but his hitting has taken a bit of a step backwards. His on base percentage is his lowest since 2018, and he was briefly benched in mid-June.

Chad Green

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: New York Yankees

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 1-1 14-0 15.0 16-5 13 5 3.00 1.20

A staple of the Yankees' bullpen over the last several season, Green was having a great start to his 2022 campaign until the injury bug got to him. He was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow strain on May 21, which was then extended to the 60-day IL a week later.

Josh Rogers

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Organization: Washington Nationals

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 2-2 16-3 26.1 12-11 24 15 5.13 1.33

Rogers began the season as a starter, but transitioned to the bullpen where he has seen more success. Eight of his 13 relief appearances have been scoreless outings, but he has been fighting a shoulder issue for a month and a half, and has spent most of his time since early June on rehab assignments.

Will Smith

Position: Catcher

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 77/319 14 47 37 75 .272 .364 .478

Smith is in the midst of yet another stellar season for the Dodgers, placing third on the team in OPS+ at 133 and fourth on the team in WAR at 3.0. Despite this, he found himself getting robbed of a place in the 2022 All-Star Game, with Willson Contreras and Travis d'Arnaud getting the nods at catcher for the American League.

Nick Solak

Position: Outfielder

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Texas Rangers

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 26/75 2 3 5 14 .209 .293 .313

Solak looked good over the first two weeks of the season, but then fell into a tremendous slump. He was sent down to the minors back in mid-May, and didn't get recalled until July 17.

(Photo of Will Smith: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter