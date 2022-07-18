Cards in the Majors: 2022 All-Star Break Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2022 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors.
As of Jul. 18, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher Will Smith; infielder Drew Ellis; outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel and Nick Solak; right-handed pitchers Chad Green and Josh Rogers; and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.
So how have these former Cards performed up to the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 17, 2022
Reid Detmers
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Angels
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
2-3
14-14
70.0
57-25
50
32
4.11
1.07
Just two year after being drafted by the Angels, Detmers has become a regular part of their starting rotation. He made history back on May 11, tossing a no-hitter against the Rays in just his 11th career start.
Adam Duvall
Position: Left Fielder
Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)
Organization: Atlanta Braves
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
84/310
12
35
21
60
.213
.277
.401
While Duvall is still a regular starter for the defending World Series champion and has plenty of pop in his bat, he has struggled to hit for contact. His batting average is his lowest since 2018, and with 100 strikeouts, is well on pace to set a career-high in that category.
Drew Ellis
Position: Third Baseman
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Organization: Arizona Diamondbacks/Seattle Mariners
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
7/17
0
1
1
3
.188
.235
.250
It has been a bit of a rough go so far for Ellis this season. While he has killed it in Triple-A, Ellis has struggled at the MLB level since making his debut last season. The Diamondbacks DFA'd him in June, was claimed by the Mariners, and played one game there before being sent right back down to the minors.
Adam Engel
Position: Center Fielder
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: Chicago White Sox
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
67/176
2
13
11
40
.245
.301
.362
Engel's defense remains as elite as ever with his 1.000 fielding percentage, but his hitting has taken a bit of a step backwards. His on base percentage is his lowest since 2018, and he was briefly benched in mid-June.
Chad Green
Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: New York Yankees
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
1-1
14-0
15.0
16-5
13
5
3.00
1.20
A staple of the Yankees' bullpen over the last several season, Green was having a great start to his 2022 campaign until the injury bug got to him. He was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow strain on May 21, which was then extended to the 60-day IL a week later.
Josh Rogers
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Organization: Washington Nationals
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
2-2
16-3
26.1
12-11
24
15
5.13
1.33
Rogers began the season as a starter, but transitioned to the bullpen where he has seen more success. Eight of his 13 relief appearances have been scoreless outings, but he has been fighting a shoulder issue for a month and a half, and has spent most of his time since early June on rehab assignments.
Will Smith
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
77/319
14
47
37
75
.272
.364
.478
Smith is in the midst of yet another stellar season for the Dodgers, placing third on the team in OPS+ at 133 and fourth on the team in WAR at 3.0. Despite this, he found himself getting robbed of a place in the 2022 All-Star Game, with Willson Contreras and Travis d'Arnaud getting the nods at catcher for the American League.
Nick Solak
Position: Outfielder
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Texas Rangers
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
26/75
2
3
5
14
.209
.293
.313
Solak looked good over the first two weeks of the season, but then fell into a tremendous slump. He was sent down to the minors back in mid-May, and didn't get recalled until July 17.
(Photo of Will Smith: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)
