Cards in the Majors: July 2021 Update

Taking a look at how former University of Louisville baseball players are currently performing across Major League Baseball

(Photo of Adam Duvall: Kamil Krzaczynski - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar flipping into July, we have now reached the halfway mark of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors. As of Jul. 1, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher Will Smith, outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel, Corey Ray and Nick Solak, and right-handed pitchers Chad Green, Zack Burdi and Kyle Funkhouser.

So how have these former Cards performed up to this point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 1, 2021

Zack Burdi

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Chicago White Sox

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 0-0 6-0 9.0 6-4 12 5 5.00 1.78

Burdi was recalled for a second time this season from Triple-A Charlotte, and was given a few chances to prove himself. He didn't allow a run over his first two relief appearances since getting called up in mid-June, but has given up five earned runs in four innings and three appearances since.

Adam Duvall

Position: Left Fielder

Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)

Organization: Miami Marlins

G/AB HR RBI H BB AVG OBP SLG 70/250 18 56 56 16 .224 .271 .480

Duvall is still struggling from a contact perspective at the plate, but he is continuing to be the best power bat on the Marlins and one of their top contributors. He leads the team in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage, while his WAR of 1.9 is fifth on the team and second behind Starling Marte's 2.4 among position players.

Adam Engel

Position: Center Fielder

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: Chicago White Sox

G/AB HR RBI H BB AVG OBP SLG 10/29 3 4 7 1 .241 .313 .552

Engel finally made his season debut on Jun. 6 after spending two months on the IL with a hamstring issue. Unfortunately, he played just 10 games before landing back on the IL.

Kyle Funkhouser

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2013-16

Organization: Detroit Tigers

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 2-0 20-1 26.2 21-11 21 9 3.04 1.20

It has been a struggle for Funkhouser to remain at the major league level, but it is starting to pan out for him in a late inning reliever role. Of his 20 relief outings so far this season, 16 of them have been scoreless, and he sports the fourth-best WHIP on the Tigers.

Chad Green

Position: RHP

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Organization: New York Yankees

W-L GP-GS IP K-BB H ER ERA WHIP 2-4 32-0 40.0 40-8 24 11 2.48 0.80

Green has been one of the better bullpen arms for the Yankees over the last several years, and so far, he is putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He sports his best ERA and WHIP since 2017, and his ERA+ of 175 is second-best on the Yankees (Jonathan Loaisiga - 186).

Corey Ray

Position: Center Fielder

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Milwaukee Brewers

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 1/2 0 0 1 0 .000 .333 .000

Ray made his MLB debut on Apr. 24 against the Cubs, and that remains the only game he has played this season. In three plate appearances, he drew a walk and scored a run.

Will Smith

Position: Catcher

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 67/209 10 28 28 55 .263 .364 .474

Smith might not stand out on a star-studded Dodgers roster, but he continues to be a productive batter. His OPS and OPS+ (134) both are third on the team behind NL MVP candidate Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

Nick Solak

Position: Infielder

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Organization: Texas Rangers

G/AB HR RBI BB H AVG OBP SLG 79/296 9 33 18 69 .233 .302 .372

Solak was solid in the first month of the season, but has struggled in the last two. Over May and June, he is batting just .203/.265.292 with two homers and 19 RBI.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp