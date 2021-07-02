Cards in the Majors: July 2021 Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the calendar flipping into July, we have now reached the halfway mark of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
Several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors. As of Jul. 1, there have been eight former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catcher Will Smith, outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel, Corey Ray and Nick Solak, and right-handed pitchers Chad Green, Zack Burdi and Kyle Funkhouser.
So how have these former Cards performed up to this point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 1, 2021
Zack Burdi
Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Chicago White Sox
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
0-0
6-0
9.0
6-4
12
5
5.00
1.78
Burdi was recalled for a second time this season from Triple-A Charlotte, and was given a few chances to prove himself. He didn't allow a run over his first two relief appearances since getting called up in mid-June, but has given up five earned runs in four innings and three appearances since.
Adam Duvall
Position: Left Fielder
Years at UofL: 2009-10 (JUCO)
Organization: Miami Marlins
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|H
|BB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
70/250
18
56
56
16
.224
.271
.480
Duvall is still struggling from a contact perspective at the plate, but he is continuing to be the best power bat on the Marlins and one of their top contributors. He leads the team in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage, while his WAR of 1.9 is fifth on the team and second behind Starling Marte's 2.4 among position players.
Adam Engel
Position: Center Fielder
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: Chicago White Sox
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|H
|BB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
10/29
3
4
7
1
.241
.313
.552
Engel finally made his season debut on Jun. 6 after spending two months on the IL with a hamstring issue. Unfortunately, he played just 10 games before landing back on the IL.
Kyle Funkhouser
Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2013-16
Organization: Detroit Tigers
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
2-0
20-1
26.2
21-11
21
9
3.04
1.20
It has been a struggle for Funkhouser to remain at the major league level, but it is starting to pan out for him in a late inning reliever role. Of his 20 relief outings so far this season, 16 of them have been scoreless, and he sports the fourth-best WHIP on the Tigers.
Chad Green
Position: RHP
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: New York Yankees
|W-L
|GP-GS
|IP
|K-BB
|H
|ER
|ERA
|WHIP
2-4
32-0
40.0
40-8
24
11
2.48
0.80
Green has been one of the better bullpen arms for the Yankees over the last several years, and so far, he is putting together one of the best seasons of his career. He sports his best ERA and WHIP since 2017, and his ERA+ of 175 is second-best on the Yankees (Jonathan Loaisiga - 186).
Corey Ray
Position: Center Fielder
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
1/2
0
0
1
0
.000
.333
.000
Ray made his MLB debut on Apr. 24 against the Cubs, and that remains the only game he has played this season. In three plate appearances, he drew a walk and scored a run.
Will Smith
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
67/209
10
28
28
55
.263
.364
.474
Smith might not stand out on a star-studded Dodgers roster, but he continues to be a productive batter. His OPS and OPS+ (134) both are third on the team behind NL MVP candidate Max Muncy and Justin Turner.
Nick Solak
Position: Infielder
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Texas Rangers
|G/AB
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|H
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
79/296
9
33
18
69
.233
.302
.372
Solak was solid in the first month of the season, but has struggled in the last two. Over May and June, he is batting just .203/.265.292 with two homers and 19 RBI.
