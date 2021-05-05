Dan McDonnell Wants to Open Up Jim Patterson Stadium for More Fans

The Louisville skipper did not hold back his thoughts on wanting to host more fans for games.

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Tuesday, the Louisville baseball program was able to take a step in the right direction, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 home win against No. 2 Vanderbilt.

While head coach Dan McDonnell was pleased with his team's performance, the game wasn't the only thing on his mind. Afterwards during the postgame media availability, when asked about the potential of hosting an NCAA Regional, he used the opportunity to voice his frustration regarding Jim Patterson Stadium's current attendance plan.

"I'm ready to open this place up, I'm not gonna lie. I'm beyond frustrated, I'm tired of it," McDonnell said.

"We're an outdoor sport - I mean, let's go people. Turn on The Masters, watch the Derby, watch the games in the SEC and other ballparks. It's an outdoor sport. You want to risk it, you risk it. I'm tired of playing games without people in the stands. So, let's open it up, and let's let our fans come, and let's let them enjoy some Louisville baseball."

Prior to the season, the program released an attendance plan crafted in part with Governor Andy Beshear's office, in which Jim Patterson Stadium would operate at 20% capacity to allow for seats to be socially distanced.

As a result, Tuesday's game against the Commodores had an announced attendance of just 880 people. For full context, the last three home games against Vanderbilt have averaged 4,133.

"Then I'll be a little more excited to host a regional, because unfortunately, I haven't had a regional atmosphere yet," McDonnell continued.

Some pandemic measures put in place by the Governor's Office have been eased over time, which allowed the capacity for the final three men's and women's soccer games to be increased. While baseball and softball also received permission to increase capacity, the six-foot distance requirement already allows the maximum size currently possible.

Conversely, as McDonnell alluded to, many other programs have been able to operate at a much higher capacity. For example, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted the state-wide mask mandate in early March, leading to Ole Miss implementing a "phased approach" back to full capacity and Mississippi State opting for 50% capacity.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA will announce pre-determined regional host sites for the NCAA Tournament on Monday, May 10, instead of assigning them to the top 16 teams after conference championship weekend in late May.

Louisville currently sits at 24-14 on the 2021 season and 14-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cardinals have three series left in the regular season: Duke, at UNC and Miami. McDonnell said that Louisville is looking to add a couple midweek games to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp