Louisville-Texas A&M Super Regional Schedule Announced

The Cardinals are heading down to the Lone Star State for a showdown with the Aggies in the College Station Super Regional.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Regionals round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament now in the books, the dates, times and television designations for the Super Regionals have been announced.

After clinching their ninth regional title in program history, No. 12 seeded Louisville now heads down the Lone Star State, where they will square off in the College Station Super Regional against No. 5 seeded Texas A&M for the right to go to the College World Series.

The best-of-three series between the Cardinals and Aggies got the Friday-Saturday-Sunday draw from the NCAA, with game one scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

Game two will get underway in Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2, and the broadcast details surrounding the if necessary game three on Sunday, June 12 have yet to be announced. All three games will air on 93.9 The Ville.

For fans wanting to make the trip to College Station, ticket information will be announced later this week. The forecast at Blue Bell Park for all three days will be sunny, with a high of 104 degrees.

Louisville had to go through their loser's bracket of their regional, but was able to fire off three elimination game wins in a row, including a thrilling come-from-behind win against Michigan in the regional winner-take-all game.

Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0 in the College Station regional, capping off that run with a ninth-inning comeback against TCU in the regional final.

College Station Super Regional Schedule

Friday, June 10

8:30 p.m. EST



ESPNU

Saturday, June 11

3:00 p.m. EST



ESPN2

Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

Time TBD



TV TBD

