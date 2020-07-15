Louisville Athletics receives contribution from The Galt House Hotel

Despite economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Athletic Fund received a contribution announced July 15 from the Galt House Hotel.

The hotel located on the riverfront in downtown Louisville committed $3.5 million to the expansion and renovation of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the University’s campus. The facility houses on-campus workouts for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support of the Galt House,” University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “The sponsorship agreement avails us the opportunity to experience the amazing renovation of the hotel rooms and its amenities going forward. The larger meeting space allows more supporters to experience some of our annual events for the first time. The Schneider family has been long time supporters of the university and we are very fortunate to forge this mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

UofL will name the football suites on the east and west sides of Cardinal Stadium as The Galt House Hotel Suite Level to recognize the gifts from the Al J. Schneider Company.

The Galt House Hotel will host events for Louisville Athletics, including the annual Football Kickoff Luncheon and Basketball Tipoff Luncheons.

The $3.5 million contribution will be paid over a 10-year period.

“UofL Athletics is a centerpiece of our community, and this is a chance for us to be part of that excitement,” said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House. “We are thrilled to be able to support another iconic Louisville institution in this way, and look forward to a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership.”