Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville Athletics receives contribution from The Galt House Hotel

samdraut

Despite economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Athletic Fund received a contribution announced July 15 from the Galt House Hotel.

The hotel located on the riverfront in downtown Louisville committed $3.5 million to the expansion and renovation of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the University’s campus. The facility houses on-campus workouts for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support of the Galt House,” University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “The sponsorship agreement avails us the opportunity to experience the amazing renovation of the hotel rooms and its amenities going forward. The larger meeting space allows more supporters to experience some of our annual events for the first time. The Schneider family has been long time supporters of the university and we are very fortunate to forge this mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

UofL will name the football suites on the east and west sides of Cardinal Stadium as The Galt House Hotel Suite Level to recognize the gifts from the Al J. Schneider Company.

The Galt House Hotel will host events for Louisville Athletics, including the annual Football Kickoff Luncheon and Basketball Tipoff Luncheons.

The $3.5 million contribution will be paid over a 10-year period.

“UofL Athletics is a centerpiece of our community, and this is a chance for us to be part of that excitement,” said Scott Shoenberger, president and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House. “We are thrilled to be able to support another iconic Louisville institution in this way, and look forward to a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership.”

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named to 2020 Doak Walker Watch List

The redshirt sophomore from Titusville, FL is the seventh running back in program history to be named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Predicting the Final Five

Louisville Football only has five more spots remaining in the Class of 2021, so we did our best to predict who will fill them.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville WR Tutu Atwell named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele

The junior wide receiver earns his second 2020 Preseason All-American honors.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American Tracking Trends in the College Football Recruiting Class of 2021

John Garcia and Jim Mora break downtrends in the college football recruiting class of 2021 as SI All-American candidates are unveiled.

SI Staff

SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits and 5 UofL targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Matthew McGavic

Depth & Versatility at Outside Linebacker Adds Schematic Flexibility for Louisville in 2020

At the outside linebacker position, Louisville Football retained their starters and added high-caliber JUCO & HS talent. As a result, it could potentially lead to "new things and new ideas" on defense in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville QB Micale Cunningham named to 2020 Davey O'Brien Watch List

The redshirt junior from Montgomery, AL is the seventh quarterback in program history to be named to the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 S Jah'von Grigsby

The three-star prospect from Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: Louisville's Class Now Up to 20 Commits

The Cardinals only have five spots remaining in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Continuity creates consistency for Louisville defense

Outside linebackers coach says Louisville is more comfortable in Bryan Brown's scheme

samdraut