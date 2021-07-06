Cooper Bowman 2021 MLB Draft Profile

The Cardinals middle infielder is one of the more well-rounded 2021 MLB Draft prospects coming out of Louisville.

Prospect: Cooper Bowman

Position: Middle Infielder

School: Louisville

Year: Third-Year Sophomore

Bat/Throws: R/R

Height, Weight: 6-0, 205

Background

Born Jan. 25, 2000 (age 21). Was a dual-sport athlete at Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens, lettering in both baseball and basketball. He was not only the No. 2 Class of 2018 prospect in South Dakota by Perfect Game, but he also was named to the Class 2A All-State Basketball Team.

In college, he opted to specialize in baseball, and had a successful two-year run at Iowa Western Community College. In 84 games playing mainly at shortstop, he hit .418 with five home runs, 41 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples, 115 runs scored and 44 stolen bases. As a sophomore, he helped lead the Reivers to a berth in the 2019 JUCO World Series.

He made the transition to second baseman in his first year at Louisville, and his overall skillset transitioned well from JUCO to the ACC. In 48 games, he posted a .293/.387/455 slash line, stole 20 bases in 24 tries, had eight home runs, 22 RBI, seven doubles and 42 runs scored.

Scouting Report

Strengths

For someone who is six feet tall and over 200 pounds, he is incredibly fleet footed. His plus speed led to him stealing 60 bases over his collegiate career, and it adds to his defensive range in the infield.

Does well hitting for both contact and power, and can get on base regularly. Was hitting close to .400 in the first month of Louisville's season. and had a four-hit, two-homer game vs. Murray State.

He has a smooth swing, good overall feel at the plate and control of the zone. Had 32 strikeouts (14.4%) to 23 walks (10.4%).

Weaknesses

Arm accuracy needs some work. Had a fielding percentage of .964, and the second-most errors on the team with seven. Trailed only a true freshman and a player playing third base for the first time.

While he was one of Louisville's better hitters in 2021, some work is needed on consistency. After batting .395 in the first 14 games, he hit .263 in the final 34 games.

