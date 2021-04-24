Corey Ray Called Up, Makes MLB Debut

The former Louisville outfielder has finally made it to The Show.

(Photo of Corey Ray: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO - Former Louisville star center fielder Corey Ray has officially made it to The Show.

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers recalled Ray from their Alternate Training Site in Appleton, Wisc. The move was made in time for him to make it to Wrigley Field for their road game that day against the Chicago Cubs.

The 6-foot, 196-pound outfielder made his Major League debut in the fifth inning against the Cubs, being inserted to pinch hit for Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. He drew a six pitch walk after being down in an 0-2 count, then two walks and an HBP issued by the Cubs sent him home.

Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Brewers, the Chicago native had a lengthier stay in the minors than normal for a former first round pick. At times, Ray struggled to adjust, batting .235 in 376 games across all levels of the minor leagues.

That being said, Milwaukee did not want to give up on him. In 2020, Ray was assigned to the alternate training site for a majority of the season. He even saw a brief stint on the Brewers' 60-man roster in late September.

During his three-year career as a Cardinal, Ray established himself as one of the best players in school history. In 172 career games and 148 starts, he is a lifetime .318 batter with 27 home runs, 133 RBI, 72 walks and 82 stolen bases. He earned First Team All-American honors during his junior year in 2016 after hitting .310 with 15 home runs, 60 RBI and 44 stolen bases.

