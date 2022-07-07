Dalton Rushing 2022 MLB Draft Profile

The Louisville catcher produced one of the better power-hitting seasons in program history, and made great strides defensively.

Prospect: Dalton Rushing

Position: Catcher

School: Louisville

Year: True Junior

Bat/Throws: L/R

Height, Weight: 6-1, 220

Background

Born Feb. 21, 2001 (age 21) to parents Melissa and Joe Rushing. A native of Brighton, Tenn., he, lettered four years in baseball at Brighton High School, as well two years in football. In his senior season, Rushing hit .491 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs, and ranked as high as the No. 103 high school prospect in the nation according to Prep Baseball Report.

COVID-19 limited the amount of time he saw on the diamond during his freshman season at Louisville, but he still was able to make an impact. Playing in 11 of the Cardinals' 17 games before the pandemic halted the 2020 season, including six starts at first base, Rushing hit .308 with a home run, six RBIs and four doubles.

As a sophomore, even with Louisville going back to playing a normal schedule, Rushing saw his role take a bit of a hit. But that's more so due to future No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis playing behind the dish, future third-round pick Alex Binelas switching to first base, and a myriad of players switching in and out of the designated hitter spot. He only played in 28 of Louisville's 50 games with 19 starts (mainly at DH), hitting .254 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Rushing won out the battle for starting catcher against Jack Payton when Davis departed for the big leagues, and he turned in one of the better power-hitting seasons in Louisville history. Playing all 64 games and starting all but one, he hit .310/.470/.686 along with 23 home runs, 62 RBIs and 16 doubles on top of 50 walks. Not only did he come within striking distance of the Louisville single-season home run record (Chris Dominguez - 25 in 2009), but he ranked in the top 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in walks, HBPs, home runs, on base percentage and runs (68).

For his efforts during the 2022 season, Rushing was named a Second-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and a Third-Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Perfect Game.

Scouting Report

Top 500 Prospect Rankings:

MLB.com: No. 50

Baseball America: No. 44

Strengths

Offensive numbers jump out, but his defensive efforts skyrocketed in the final weeks of the 2022 season. He is an above-average blocker with an underrated arm, throwing out 31 percent of potential base stealers this past season.

Can hit for high power and consistently produces high exit velocities. Typically doesn't chase pitches that he knows he can't hit. Produced 39 extra base hits in 64 games.

Displays above average patience for a power hitter. He drew 50 free passes for a walk percentage of 16.9 percent.

Rushing has a load that crowds the plate, which leads to a lot of hit-by-pitches (20 in 2022). Has a compact swing that travels quickly through the strike zone, with a relatively even spread across the field.

Weaknesses

While he typically doesn't chase pitches he can't hit, he does sometimes produce pure swings and misses at pitches inside the zone. He struck out 58 times for a strikeout percentage of 19.6 percent.

Biggest offensive red flag is perhaps his occasional struggles against plus-velocity, typically at 93 mph or higher.

Doesn't have extensive collegiate experience at catcher prior to 2022, and hasn't been a full-time catcher in either college or high school (split reps at first base). However, this shouldn't present a huge problem given how he finished the 2022 season defensively.

If catcher doesn't work out long term, his only other option is likely at first base due to below average agility and quickness. Only stole four bases in 2022.

Draft Film

(Photo of Dalton Rushing via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter