Louisville Catcher Dalton Rushing Receives All-American Honors

The junior is Louisville baseball’s 33rd All-America selection.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville junior Dalton Rushing was named an All-American on Thursday as Collegiate Baseball announced its postseason honors.

Rushing was a second team selection by Collegiate Baseball, making him the 33rd player in Louisville program history to be named an All-American and the 45th overall All-America selection. The Cardinals have home 41 All-America selections in Dan McDonnell's 16 seasons.

Rushing has been outstanding this spring in his first season as a full-time starter. Splitting time at catcher, first base and designated hitter, Rushing is hitting .310 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. Entering the postseason, Rushing leads the Cardinals with 35 extra-base hits, 138 total bases, a .473 on-base percentage and .701 slugging percentage.

The Brighton, Tenn., native went on a power binge to close out the regular season, homering nine times over the final 12 games, including his first career multi-homer game against Pitt at the ACC Championship.

Rushing is the first Louisville player to hit 20 home runs since Drew Ellis in 2017 and the first Cardinal with 21 or more homers since Phil Wunderlich did so in 2010.

The junior catcher was one of eight Cardinals to earn All-ACC honors last week.

Rushing and the Cardinals open up postseason play on Friday against Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.

