Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Henry Davis Named a CBN All-American

The second year catcher led Louisville with a .370 batting average.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Henry Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville baseball student-athlete Henry Davis earned All-America honors on Thursday as Collegiate Baseball announced its postseason awards.

Davis was named to the Collegiate Baseball second team, making him the 32nd player in Louisville baseball history to be named an All-American and the 44th overall All-America selection. During Dan McDonnell's 15 seasons, the Cardinals have had 40 All-America selections.

The sophomore had a strong all-around 2021 season, hitting a team-leading .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He also tallied more walks than strikeouts and stole 10 bases after having just one in his first two seasons in a Louisville uniform.

Davis led the ACC in on-base percentage and ranked among the league's top 10 in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.

Defensively, Davis locked down opposing teams' running games, throwing out better than 46 percent of potential base stealers on the season.

The Bedford, N.Y., native was an All-ACC first team selection and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Davis is also a candidate for the Golden Spikes Award and Buster Posey Award.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_15619104_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Henry Davis Named a CBN All-American

EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Several Local Prospects to Visit Louisville Thursday

USATSI_16176440_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Donovan Mitchell Leads Jazz to Western Conference Semis

1
Basketball

Dallas Wings Trade Dana Evans to Chicago Sky

UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Report: Louisville Adds Road Matchup vs. Western Kentucky to 2021-22 Schedule

USATSI_13466281_168388606_lowres
Football

Looking Back at Louisville Football's 2016 Recruiting Class

USATSI_12907719_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

McDonnell: I Haven't Had Contact With LSU

USATSI_16176174_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Cards in the Majors: June 2021 Update