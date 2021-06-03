Henry Davis Named a CBN All-American

(Photo of Henry Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville baseball student-athlete Henry Davis earned All-America honors on Thursday as Collegiate Baseball announced its postseason awards.



Davis was named to the Collegiate Baseball second team, making him the 32nd player in Louisville baseball history to be named an All-American and the 44th overall All-America selection. During Dan McDonnell's 15 seasons, the Cardinals have had 40 All-America selections.



The sophomore had a strong all-around 2021 season, hitting a team-leading .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He also tallied more walks than strikeouts and stole 10 bases after having just one in his first two seasons in a Louisville uniform.



Davis led the ACC in on-base percentage and ranked among the league's top 10 in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.



Defensively, Davis locked down opposing teams' running games, throwing out better than 46 percent of potential base stealers on the season.



The Bedford, N.Y., native was an All-ACC first team selection and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Davis is also a candidate for the Golden Spikes Award and Buster Posey Award.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp