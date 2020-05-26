Reid Detmers earns 2020 First-Team All-American Honors

Junior left-hander Reid Detmers has been named a First-Team All-American as a starting pitcher by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced on Tuesday.

In a shortened 2020 season, the Chatham, IL native posted a 3-0 record over four starts with a 1.23 ERA. He struck out 48 batters over 22.0 innings pitched, which was good for second in Division I and first among Power Five schools. He allowed only 16 hits, six walks and three earned runs.

This marks back-to-back years being named as a First-Team All-American, with the ABCA, D1Baseball, NCBWA & Perfect Game all doing so in 2019. He was also named the 2019 ACC Pitcher of the Year as well as a semifinalist for the 2019 Golden Spikes Award & Dick Howser Award, which names the top player in collegiate baseball.

Over his career, Detmers is 20-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 284 strikeouts over 191.0 innings pitched and 41 appearances. He is tied for ninth-most wins in Louisville history by a pitcher, and his career strikeout total comes in at fourth, trailing only Brendan McKay (391), Kyle Funkhouser (376) and Justin Marks (305).

He is currently projected as a Top 10 pick in next month's 2020 MLB Draft, which is set to begin on June 10.

