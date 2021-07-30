Sports Illustrated home
Reid Detmers, Drew Ellis Called Up Following Trade Deadline

The two former Louisville baseball stars were each called up to the Majors after a wild MLB Trade Deadline.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Reid Detmers: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal, Drew Ellis: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following one of the wildest MLB Trade Deadlines in recent memories, a pair of former Louisville baseball stars are getting the call to The Show.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that they are promoting left-handed starting pitcher Reid Detmers, and the Arizona Diamondbacks did the same for third baseman Drew Ellis. Detmers will start Saturday’s game vs. the Oakland Athletics, while it is unknown when Ellis will make his MLB debut.

Their respective promotions are a direct result of deals made ahead of Friday’s MLB Trade Deadline. The Angels traded away starting pitcher Andrew Heaney to the New York Yankees, and the Dbacks moved starting third baseman Eduardo Escobar to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Both players were in the middle of successful seasons in their organizations’ respective minor league farm systems. Detmers, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect, had a 3.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 12 starts with the Double-A Rocket City, accompanied by 97 strikeouts to just 18 walks. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 22, and made one start: a 6.0 inning scoreless outing in which he tossed nine strikeouts.

As for Ellis, the Dbacks’ No 29 prospect and top third baseman, he had spent his entire 2021 season with Triple-A Reno. In 65 games and 231 at-bats, he carried a .286/.396/.554 slash line, along with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, 21 doubles and 39 walks.

The duo each had successful three-year careers with Louisville, with Detmers getting selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, while Ellis went No. 44 overall in 2017.

Detmers posted a 3-0 record over four starts with a 1.23 ERA during the shortened 2020 season, striking out 48 batters over 22.0 innings pitched. Ellis hit .355/.448/.701 in 65 games and 231 at-bats during the 2017 season, with 20 homers, 61 RBIs, 18 doubles and 30 walks.

