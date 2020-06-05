Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Reid Detmers & Bobby Miller Praise Pitching Coach Roger Williams

Matthew McGavic

Before even settling foot on campus, both LHP Reid Detmers and RHP Bobby Miller had pro potential.

Both opted to come to Louisville as part of the 2017 recruiting class after having the option to begin an early professional career. Detmers, the No. 190 overall prospect according to Perfect Game, was drafted in the 32nd round by the Philadelphia Phillies. Miller, who was just 15 spots behind Detmers in Perfect Game's 2017 prospect rankings, was selected in the 38th round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Three years later, and the junior duo has skyrocketed up the draft boards.

According to the latest mock draft by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Detmers is projected to be a single-digit pick, going No. 9 overall to the Colorado Rockies. As for Miller? He's projected to round out the first round and go No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, both have natural talent & ability required to put themselves in such a position. But another reason they were elevated to the status they are now have been the efforts from pitching coach Roger Williams.

"He's always had so much success in this program," Miller said about Williams to reporters in a teleconference Friday. "Our pitching staff is always very good every year because of him."

"It's one of the programs that produces draft picks," Detmers also said. "That's why we all came here. That's what Coach (Dan McDonnell) and Coach Williams promised us when we got here. That we're going to develop, and we're going to be a draft pick."

Detmers isn't wrong. During Dan McDonnell’s 14-year tenure as the Louisville head coach, the Cardinals have had 84 players selected in the MLB Draft, with 72 signing professional contracts. Roger Williams has been with him every step of the way.

On top of being an upper-tier coach, Williams also helped install the work ethic in which Detmers and Miller both possess.

"He teaches us how to work hard on our own, and he teaches us a lot of new stuff," Miller said. "He steps it up every single year, he gets better every single year."

"We put in a lot of work off the field, just in the weight room getting stronger. Then we go on the field and we get better during practice," Detmers said. "All that stuff together adds up. Coach Williams has done a great job with us."

Not only did Williams help get Detmers & Miller into the position, but the same could also be said for senior right-hander Luke Smith.  Joining the program for his junior year in 2019 as a JUCO transfer, Smith got noticeably better as his tenure as a Cardinal processed, eventually working his way into the starting rotation towards the end of the season and into 2020.

As it stands now, Smith could potentially be drafted towards the end of the last round of the 2020 draft. For context, he was unranked by Perfect Game coming out of high school.

If Williams' impact on Louisville's 2020 starting rotation isn't evident enough, this quote from Miller sums it up succinctly:

"Without him, I'd be nowhere near where I'm at right now."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What the NCAA's OSU decision could mean for Louisville

The NCAA came down hard on the Oklahoma State men's basketball program today. What could that mean for Louisville and their infractions case?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers Embraced Brendan McKay Comparisons

Louisville junior left-handed pitcher and projected top ten 2020 MLB Draft pick Reid Detmers drew comparisons to Brendan McKay early in his career. Instead of crumbling, he embraced them.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected to Knicks in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has UofL forward Jordan Nwora heading to the Big Apple in his 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0.

Matthew McGavic

Transfer portal not a primary focus for Louisville

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell isn't putting a lot of time and effort into looking at the transfer portal this offseason.

samdraut

Fall ball plans potentially changing for Louisville baseball

Dan McDonnell hopeful NCAA allows more than two scrimmages this fall

samdraut

Dan McDonnell Projects Who Will Return in 2021

Extended eligibility and a shortened MLB Draft could lead to the Louisville Baseball program welcoming back more players than normal, and head Coach Dan McDonnell has some idea as to who will chose to stay with the program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches and players supporting each other during protest for racial injustice

Louisville coaches and players addressing racial injustice and nationwide protests

samdraut

Robbie Bell hasn't "missed a beat" with home workouts

Right guard started 13 games for Louisville in 2019 as redshirt junior

samdraut

Robbie Bell Not Expecting Offensive Line Play to Change in 2020

Despite losing starting tackles Mekhi Becton and Tyler Haycraft, starting offensive guard Robbie Bell isn't expecting the offensive line's style of play to change.

Matthew McGavic

by

Mhchjones

New routine, same focus for Louisville's Robbie Bell

Offensive lineman was one of 30 football players to return to Louisville campus in first phase

samdraut