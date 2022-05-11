Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Tosses No-Hitter vs. Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Reid Detmers has just made baseball history.

The former All-American pitcher for Louisville and current rookie for the Los Angeles Angels tossed his first career no-hitter on Tuesday night, blanking the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 in Anaheim.

Making just his 11th career start in the Majors, the 22-year-old left-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced before allowing Taylor Walls to draw a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. It was the only baserunner he would allow, while oddly enough, only striking out two batters for the game. He also threw a career-high 108 pitches.

Detmers' no-no was the second one this year for Major League Baseball, following the New York Mets' combined no-hitter over the Philadelphia Phillies back on April 29. It was also the 12th no-hitter in Angels history, and Detmers became the 25th rookie in MLB history to throw one.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound southpaw made his debut last August for the Halos, and entered Tuesday with just a 2-4 career record and 6.33 career ERA. He becomes the only pitcher in MLB history to toss a no-hitter with a career ERA of 6.00 or higher in at least 40.0 innings pitched.

The Chatham, Ill. native was drafted by the Angels with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and left Louisville as one of their best pitchers in program history.

In three seasons as a Cardinal, he posted a career 3.20 ERA and 20-6 record in 30 starts and 41 total appearances. In 191.0 inning pitched, he amassed 284 strikeouts, which is good for fourth in program history. Had the 2020 season not been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was in position to possibly break the career mark of 391 set by Brendan McKay.

That season, Detmers posted a 3-0 record over four starts with a 1.23 ERA before COVID shut things down. He struck out 48 batters over 22.0 innings pitched, which was good for second in Division I and first among Power Five schools. He allowed only 16 hits, six walks and three earned runs, and was selected as a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Detmers rose to prominence in 2019, and his sophomore campaign was arguably one of the best seasons in Louisville history for a pitcher. He went 13-4 with a 2.78 ERA over 113.1 innings, striking out 167 batters in the process, which set the Louisville single-season record. He was named ACC Pitcher of the Year and named a First-Team All-American from four publications.

(Photo of Reid Detmers: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

