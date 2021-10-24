    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Adam Duvall, Braves Top Dodgers to Reach World Series

    The former Louisville outfielder and current member of the Braves is heading to the Fall Classic.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Round two belongs to Adam Duvall, and now, it's his turn to try to win a championship

    Facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers - as well as former Louisville catcher Will Smith - in a National League Championship Series rematch, the former Cardinals outfielder and his Atlanta Braves clinched the best-of-seven series in six games, advancing to the 2021 World Series.

    It will be the second consecutive season in which a former Louisville baseball player will be represented in the World Series. Last year, Smith and his Dodgers bested the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the Fall Classic. This time around, Duvall and the Braves will be matched up against the American League champion Houston Astros.

    While Duvall is only 8-35 (.229) during the postseason, he had a couple clutch moments during the NLCS. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outfielder went 2-5 in game three, then hit a two-run home run in game four - as well as a home run robbery in that same game.

    During the regular season, Duvall was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he bat. 228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

    Game one of the World Series between the Braves and Astros is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. EST on FOX.

    (Photo of Adam Duvall: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_16992722_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Adam Duvall, Braves Top Dodgers to Reach World Series

    just now
    thumbnail (31)
    Football

    Louisville Defense Puts Together Complete Effort in Win Over Boston College

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
    Football

    What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 28-14 Win vs. Boston College

    15 hours ago
    thumbnail (12)
    Football

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, Boston College 14

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17012085_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Defeats Boston College, Snaps Two-Game Skid

    16 hours ago
    AC_FBC2019_20_PRACTICE804_0838
    Football

    Louisville Assistant Cort Dennison Will Not Coach vs. Boston College

    21 hours ago
    AD278270-25BD-4451-9FA1-4E87B4EA692B
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Boston College at Louisville | Game 7

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16069259_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

    Oct 22, 2021