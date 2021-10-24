Adam Duvall, Braves Top Dodgers to Reach World Series

The former Louisville outfielder and current member of the Braves is heading to the Fall Classic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Round two belongs to Adam Duvall, and now, it's his turn to try to win a championship

Facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers - as well as former Louisville catcher Will Smith - in a National League Championship Series rematch, the former Cardinals outfielder and his Atlanta Braves clinched the best-of-seven series in six games, advancing to the 2021 World Series.

It will be the second consecutive season in which a former Louisville baseball player will be represented in the World Series. Last year, Smith and his Dodgers bested the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the Fall Classic. This time around, Duvall and the Braves will be matched up against the American League champion Houston Astros.

While Duvall is only 8-35 (.229) during the postseason, he had a couple clutch moments during the NLCS. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outfielder went 2-5 in game three, then hit a two-run home run in game four - as well as a home run robbery in that same game.

During the regular season, Duvall was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he bat. 228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

Game one of the World Series between the Braves and Astros is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. EST on FOX.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

