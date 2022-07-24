Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Out for Remainder of MLB Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall's season is now over.

After being forced to leave Saturday's game against the Angels in the third inning due to a left wrist injury, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Sunday that the outfielder will undergo surgery on his wrist later this week.

While Snitker said he was not sure if the surgery would be season-ending, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported that team officials told him this would indeed be the case. Duvall's exact injury, according to O'Brien, is a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outfielder was having a relatively down year at the plate, batting only .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 86 games. His OPS+ of 85 was the lowest among the Braves' nine regular starting position players.

The Louisville native and Butler HS alum is coming off of a career year, and was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League in 2021. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he hit .228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

He also played a key role in the Braves capturing their first World Series title since 1995. Though he only hit 5-24 in the Fall Classic, he also launched a pair of home runs for six RBI, including a grand slam in game five.

Duvall was drafted in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, and made his debut in 2014. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2015 trade deadline, where he named an All-Star in 2016.

He was moved again prior to the trade deadline in 2018, this time to the Braves for his first stint in Atlanta. He signed a two-year deal with the Marlins as a free agent before the start of the 2021 season, and will be a free agent following the season.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: Brad Mills - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter