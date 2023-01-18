Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love on Wednesday. Love will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.

Love began her collegiate career at Georgia Tech and has played the last three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. This season for Georgia Tech, Love played in 13 games and made eight starts. She put up a season-high 12 points in a road win over Auburn.

During the 2021-22 season for the Yellow Jackets, Love played all 32 games and made 31 starts. She averaged 10.5 points per game, which ranked third on the team. Love shot 41.7 percent (129-309) from the field and 40.4 percent (23-57) from three-point range while averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists during her sophomore season. She had 16 games with double-figure scoring numbers, including seven with 15-plus points. She scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a home win over Clemson. Following the season, Love was named to the 2021-22 All-ACC Academic Team.

In her freshman season, she played in 26 games and earned two starts. She averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds and saw action in all three NCAA Tournament games as the Yellow Jackets advanced to the Sweet 16. Love was a four star prospect out of Olathe North High School. She was ranked No. 64 overall and No. 12 in position by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. Love was a team captain her senior year and was selected to the 6A First Team All-State. She was a McDonald's All-American nominee and a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.

(Photo of Eylia Love: William Howard - USA TODAY Sports)

