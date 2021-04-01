Five Former Cards on Active Rosters to Start 2021 MLB Season

(Photo of Will Smith: Joe Camporeale - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Major League Baseball has officially returned. Following an unusual 2020 season that saw the start get delayed until late July due to COVID-19, a full 162-game scheduled has been restored for 2021, and Opening Day is finally here.

With play scheduled to begin today, five former University of Louisville baseball players are on active rosters to start the season, with four on Opening Day rosters: catcher Will Smith, outfielders Adam Duvall, Adam Engel and Nick Solak, right-handed pitcher Chad Green.

Last season, Smith became the first former Cardinal to win the World Series, doing so for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also became the first Louisville-born player to hit a home run in the World Series, doing so in game two against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will head into this season as the Dodgers' primary catcher after batting .289 with eight home runs and 33 RBI.

After two and a half seasons in Atlanta and not being tendered a contract by the Braves after the end of the 2020 season, Duvall signed a one-year deal with the Miami Marlins on Feb. 17 worth a guaranteed $5 million. Batting .237 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI, he is expected to compete with Corey Dickerson for the starting left fielder.

Solak put his versatility and availability on full display for the Texas Rangers last season, starting games as left field, center field, second base, designated hitter and even making an appearance at first base. He also tied with Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the most games played all season for the Rangers at 58. Solak hit .268 with two homers and 23 RBI.

Once again, Green established himself as one of the New York Yankees' top options out of the bullpen in 2020. He posted an ERA of 3.51 in 22 relief appearances, and his 32 strikeouts were the most among non-starters and sixth on the team.

While Engel is on the active roster for the Chicago White Sox, he is not on the Opening Day roster. He suffered a right hamstring injury on Mar. 20 in spring training, and is expect to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks. He had a career-best .295 batting average in 2020, accompanied by three homers and 12 RBI.

