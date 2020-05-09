What a five-round 2020 MLB Draft means for Louisville Baseball

On Friday, it was reported that the 2020 MLB Draft will indeed be shortened to just five rounds as opposed to the normal forty, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan & Kiley McDaniel. While MLB and the MLBPA attempted to negotiate on a 10-round draft, neither side could ultimately come to an agreement.

So what does this mean for Louisville Baseball in 2021?

In short, the Cardinals could have to undergo a major roster crunch next season. According to current prospect rankings by D1Baseball, only two current Cards are projected to be selected in a five round draft: LHP Reid Detmers & RHP Bobby Miller.

However they're not the only ones who could still end up going the professional route.

According to Passan, all draft eligible players who go undrafted would be eligible to sign with organizations for a maximum of $20,000. So in theory, players like INF/OF Lucas Dunn, OF/C Zach Britton, LHP Michael Kirian and others could still wind up leaving the program early to pursue a professional career.

But say no one or very few from Louisville choose to sign one of these $20,000 undrafted deals. Why will this have such a profound effect on the team next season?

That is because college baseball has some of the more strict roster regulations in collegiate athletics. The scholarship limit for college baseball is currently set at 11.7, which can be divided up among a maximum of 27 players. The full roster has a limit of 35 players.

Fortunately due to the NCAA allowing spring-sport seniors an extra year of eligibility, seniors that opt to return will not be counted against the 27 & 35 man roster limits.

Louisville only has four seniors: LHP Adam Elliott, OF Danny Oriente, INF Justin Lavey and RHP Luke Smith. But when you also take into account the 16 incoming freshman from Louisville's 2020 recruiting class combined with the returning non-seniors, it will still create some roster management headaches.

Head coach Dan McDonnell has pleaded his case in the past for the NCAA to give college baseball any sort of relief due to this issue, and as it turns out he may very well get it.

According to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the American Baseball Coaches Association has released their preferred roster management guidelines for the NCAA's D1 Council to review.

It includes:

Relief from the roster cap size of 35

Seniors to not be included on 35-man roster

Increase number of players on aid from 27 to 32

These parameters could go to vote as early as May 20th.

