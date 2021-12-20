Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Gallery: Louisville Volleyball's Historic NCAA Tournament Run

    The complete photo gallery of the Cardinals' 2021 run to the Final Four.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville volleyball program might have fallen just short of their ultimate goal, but they still put together a season that won't be soon forgotten.

    By all accounts, the Cardinals put together their best season in school history. They finished their 2021 campaign at 32-1, which is good for the second-most wins in program history, just behind their 38-15 mark in 1982. In early November, Louisville ascended to the No. 1 spot in the AVCA poll - the first time they had ever done so.

    Louisville entered the NCAA Tournament at 28-0, becoming the first team to end the regular season undefeated since Missouri in 2013. They swept their first three opponents of the tournament - Illinois-Chicago, Ball State and No. 16 Florida, then took down No. 8 Georgia Tech to reach the program's first ever Final Four appearance. The Cardinals fell to No. 4 Wisconsin in five sets.

    The Cardinals' aspirations of a national championship might not have come to fruition, but under the guidance of head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the program is sure to be back in the hunt for a title next season.

    As a dedication to Louisville's historic 2021 campaign, Louisville Report has assembled multiple photo galleries chronicling the Cards' Final Four run. All photos are courtesy of Cindy Rice Shelton:

    Opening Round vs. Illinois-Chicago

    Second Round vs. Ball State

    Sweet Sixteen vs. Florida

    Elite Eight vs. Georgia Tech

    Final Four vs. Wisconsin

