Louisville-North Carolina Baseball Game Suspended Due to Bomb Threat

The Tar Heels were leading the Cardinals 5-1 at time of suspension.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sunday’s game between the Louisville and North Carolina baseball programs has been indefinitely suspended due to a bomb threat at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office told Louisville Report that they were informed of a bomb threat discovered on a “baseball-based public forum similar to Reddit” by a 911 call placed around 2:22 p.m, and suspended the UofL-UNC rubber match in the top of the sixth inning. The Tar Heels were leading the Cardinals 5-1 at time of suspension.

With the bases loaded and one out for UNC, the umpiring crew gathered with the two managers at home plate, and immediately dispersed. An announcement over the Jim Patterson Stadium PA system called for the roughly 2,000 fans to calmly evacuate the stadium due to a “stadium emergency that’s being addressed.”

Bomb sniffing dogs entered Jim Patterson Stadium around 4:00 p.m., and both the Jefferson County Sheriff and Louisville Metro Police Department remain on the scene.

Per UofL spokesperson Kenny Klein, if the game is allowed to resume, only essential personnel will be allowed to return. No decision has yet been made about the status of the game.

North Carolina took game one of the series on Friday, with Louisville responding in game two with a walk off victory.

(Photo of Jim Patterson Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

