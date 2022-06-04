Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Michigan | Louisville Regional Game 3

The Cardinals are set for a rematch against the Wolverines in the 1-0 vs. 1-0 NCAA Tournament regional game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking care of business against Southeast Missouri State in their NCAA Tournament opener, the Louisville baseball program moves on the 1-0 vs. 1-0 game in the Louisville Regional, where they will face Michigan in a rematch from earlier this season.

The top-seeded Cardinals fell behind early against fourth-seeded SEMO, but rallied to secure a 7-2 victory over the Redhawks. Starting pitcher Garret Schmeltz struck out eight batters over six innings of work to set career-highs in both categories, while Jack Payton went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for the first four-hit game of his collegiate career.

As for the third-seeded Wolverines, the took on second-seed Oregon in game two of the Louisville Regional, and came away with an 8-6 upset victory. Louisville and Michigan are already familiar with one another, as the Cardinals took two games from the Wolverines in a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium back in mid-March.

Related: Louisville Regional Preview

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (39-18-1, 18-11-1 ACC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (33-26, 12-12 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Dalton Rushing: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_18428385_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Five Takeaways from Josh Heird's Introductory Presser

By Matthew McGavic8 hours ago
2lumzX9E
Other Sports

Louisville Defeats Southeast Missouri State in NCAA Tournament Opener

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
bMKypqpk
Other Sports

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. SEMO | Louisville Regional Game 1

By Matthew McGavicJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18427273_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Watch: Josh Heird Introduced as Louisville's Permanent Athletic Director

By Matthew McGavicJun 3, 2022
20780E33-FBB7-4AC9-A24C-03E4E6750376
Other Sports

Breaking Down Josh Heird's Contract to be Louisville's Athletic Director

By Matthew McGavicJun 3, 2022
CFEB7EF0-1CFB-45AD-AAAB-8E7BE42A6D7D
Other Sports

Louisville Officially Hires Josh Heird as Permanent Athletic Director

By Matthew McGavicJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17925105_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Target Malachi Smith Announces Transfer Decision

By Matthew McGavicJun 2, 2022
AC_BBC2020_21vBOSTONCOLLEGE2_0950
Other Sports

Louisville Catcher Dalton Rushing Receives All-American Honors

By University of Louisville PRJun 2, 2022