Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Michigan | Louisville Regional Final

The Cardinals and Wolverines face off for the right to head to a Super Regional.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down the this. After being on the brink of elimination at home, the Louisville baseball program was able to fire off a pair of wins Saturday, reaching the Louisville Regional final against Michigan.

After falling in the 1-0 vs. 1-0 game on Saturday against the Wolverines, the Cardinals were sent down into the loser's bracket, where one more loss would end their season.

Louisville responded by taking down Oregon 8-5 to eliminate the Ducks, then followed that up with an absolute obliteration of Michigan in the rematch, winning 20-1 to tie the program record for most runs scored in a postseason game.

With both the Cardinals and Wolverines already sporting one loss in the Louisville Regional, the loser of their final matchup has their season ended, while the winner advances to the Super Regional round.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (41-19-1, 18-11-1 ACC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (34-27, 12-12 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

