Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Texas A&M | College Station Super Regional Game One

The Cardinals and Aggies are set to begin their best-of-three series.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - The Road to Omaha has just one more stop for the Louisville baseball program. Their best-of-three series against Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional is now ready to begin, with a berth to the College World Series on the line.

The Cardinals didn't have an easy path in the Louisville Regional, losing their second game of the regional to Michigan and falling to the loser's bracket. They countered that by firing off three straight elimination game wins, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final.

As for the Aggies, they had a slightly easier path in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0, including a ninth inning comeback against TCU that clinched the regional. Jim Schlossnagle, currently in his first year with A&M, previously coached the Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2021.

Related: College Station Super Regional Preview

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (42-19-1) vs. Texas A&M (40-18) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Entry_Gate_tight_sized
Other Sports

Louisville to Upgrade Jim Patterson Stadium's Entrance, Concourse

By University of Louisville PR5 hours ago
CbaPK6IM
Other Sports

How to Watch: Louisville vs. Texas A&M | College Station Super Regional

By Matthew McGavic6 hours ago
pUpKJ2ZE
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: A Trip to Aggieland (Week 17)

By Matthew McGavicJun 9, 2022
U-of-L (2)
Other Sports

Louisville-Based NIL Collective to Launch in August

By Matthew McGavicJun 9, 2022
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

Louisville Football Announces Two Staff Additions

By University of Louisville PRJun 9, 2022
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Report: Louisville Adds Appalachian State to 2022-23 Schedule

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022
Zi-MHW84
Other Sports

Louisville Ready to Face Raucous Texas A&M Environment

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022
IMG_3888
Other Sports

Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players and Alumni Preview Texas A&M

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022