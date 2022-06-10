Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Texas A&M | College Station Super Regional Game One

The Cardinals and Aggies are set to begin their best-of-three series.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - The Road to Omaha has just one more stop for the Louisville baseball program. Their best-of-three series against Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional is now ready to begin, with a berth to the College World Series on the line.

The Cardinals didn't have an easy path in the Louisville Regional, losing their second game of the regional to Michigan and falling to the loser's bracket. They countered that by firing off three straight elimination game wins, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final.

As for the Aggies, they had a slightly easier path in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0, including a ninth inning comeback against TCU that clinched the regional. Jim Schlossnagle, currently in his first year with A&M, previously coached the Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2021.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (42-19-1) vs. Texas A&M (40-18) Game Day Feed:

