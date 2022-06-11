Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Texas A&M | College Station Super Regional Game Two

The Cardinals are hoping to rebound against the Aggies after getting walked-off the night before.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. - Just like last weekend, the Louisville baseball program is now fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives. Taking on Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional, UofL found themselves getting walked-off in game one of the best-of-three series, 5-4.

Despite only allowing five runs, the Cardinals issued 14 free passes in the form of 10 walks and four hit-by-pitches. At the plate, they went just 0-for-8 with two outs and 4-for-20 with runners on base.

The Aggies weren't much better at the plate, leaving 17 runners on base and stranding the bases loaded four times. But they finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth, collecting a bases loaded single to clinch the walk-off victory

With the loss, Louisville now has two win in a row to get back to the College World Series, starting with Saturday's game two. One more loss, and their season comes to an end.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (42-20-1) vs. Texas A&M (41-18) Game Day Feed:

