Louisville Doubleheader Live Blog: MBB vs. Wright State, Football at Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a busy day for Louisville athletics. The men's basketball program will try and earn their first win of the Kenny Payne era when they host Wright State, whereas the football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play for a showdown at No. 12 Clemson.

Men's basketball tips off from the KFC Yum! Center at 1:00 p.m. EST, then football kicks off immediately afterwards from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. at 3:30 p.m. EST. For this reason, we have decided to combine both game day live blog feeds into one article.

Men's basketball looked sharp early in their season opener vs. Bellarmine, but proceeded to dig themselves into a hole that they couldn't get out of thanks to a 27-5 Knights run. The Cardinals did fire off an 11-0 run in the closing minutes to pull within one, but their furious comeback attempt fell short and resulted in a 67-66 loss.

For Wright State, they nearly pulled off an upset themselves in their season-opener against Davidson. The Raiders led by as much as 21 points in the first half, but the Wildcats rallied in the second half to force overtime, with WSU eventually falling 102-97 at home.

Football found themselves at halftime against James Madison, then flipped a switch when they returned to the field from the locker room, out-gaining the Dukes 302 yards to 45 while out-scoring them 24-0 during the second half en route to a dominating 34-10 victory. The Cardinals not only extended their current win streak to four, but clinched bowl eligibility in the process.

As for Clemson, they ran into their first roadblock of the season at Notre Dame. Tigers quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik each threw interceptions, the former's being a pick-six, while the Fighting Irish ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Throw in a punt blocked for a touchdown, and Clemson dug themselves into a 28-0 hole on their way to a 35-14 loss, severely damaging their chances at making the College Football Playoff.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contests in real time. Throughout the games, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the two game feeds below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Wright State Raiders (0-1, 0-0 Horizon) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

Louisville Cardinals (6-3, 3-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

********************

