Glenn Albanese 2021 MLB Draft Profile

The Cardinals right-hander is one of the top pitching prospects to come out of Louisville for the 2021 MLB Draft class.

(Photo of Glenn Albanese via University of Louisville Athletics)

Prospect: Glenn Albanese

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

School: Louisville

Year: Fourth-Year Junior

Bat/Throws: R/R

Height, Weight: 6-6, 240

Background

Born Oct. 22, 1998 (age 22). Was a dual-sport athlete at Batavia (Ill.) High School, lettering for three years in baseball and football as a tight end/wide receiver. He made All-Conference all three years, coming in as the No. 433 player in the Class of 2017 according to Perfect Game.

He would have to sit out the entire 2018 season, as he spent it recovering from Tommy John surgery. He would make his collegiate debut as a sophomore on Mar. 26, making eight appearances and two starts that season. During that stretch, he went 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 9.2 innings, with 10 strikeouts to three walks.

During the shortened 2020 season, he was used exclusively out of the bullpen, making five total appearances before COVID shut down everything. While he didn't record a decision, he did improve his ERA to 2.08 in 8.2 innings, striking out 18 while only walking five.

Thanks a dominant showcase in the Northwoods League last summer and into fall practice, Albanese was named the Friday night starter following the departure of first rounders Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller. He pitched the season opener, but missed the next month due to COVID. After that, he made two starts on Mar. 13 and 20, before he was shut down with an elbow issue. He would come in for a relief appearance on Apr. 10, but never made another appearance the remainder of the season.

While Albanese made just four appearances in 2021, he looked good when he was on the mound. In his three starts, he posted a 1.76 ERA in 15.1 innings, striking out 15 and walking two. His relief appearance, where he allowed 4 earned runs in 1.2 innings, did balloon his season ERA to 3.71.

Scouting Report

Strengths

Uses his big 6-6 frame to deliver a powerful, high-spin fastball. His two-seam sits in the 92-95mph range, and his four-seam is around 96-98mph. He is able to maintain velocity throughout the duration of starts.

The spin rate is also elevated in his curveball, which is delivered in the 75-77mph range and has occasional 12-6 action.

He displays plus control in both pitch types, as he is able to spot them very well in all areas of the strike zone.

Weaknesses

Has a very lengthy injury history, having pitched just 35.1 innings in four years. Has already had Tommy John surgery, and issues in that same elbow started to reappear. Exact diagnosis was never disclosed, but it is still somewhat concerning.

Does not have an extensive pitch repertoire for a starter, as he mainly relies on his four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, and curveball. Does have a changeup in his arsenal, but is hardly used, and could be more effective. If the changeup isn't developed at the next level, he could move back to the bullpen at the next level.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp