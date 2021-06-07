Henry Davis Named a Buster Posey Award Finalist

(Photo of Henry Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville sophomore Henry Davis was named one of three finalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission on Monday.



Davis joins Mat Nelson of Florida State and Andy Thomas of Baylor as the three finalists for the award. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 23rd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on July 1, 2021.



One of four captains for the Cardinals in 2021, Davis led the Louisville offensive attack throughout the season, finishing with a team-best .370 batting average to go along with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.



Through the ACC Tournament, Davis was the conference leader in on-base percentage and ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average, hits, home runs, runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.



On the defensive side, Davis controlled the opposition's running game, throwing out better than 46 percent of potential base stealers for the year.



Davis was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball in addition to earning All-ACC honors and is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

