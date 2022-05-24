How to Watch Louisville Cardinals in ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play

The Cardinals will square off against Pitt and Georgia Tech to kick off their run in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With the regular season now squarely in the rear view mirror, the Louisville baseball program now heads down to the Queen City to kick off their run in the ACC Baseball Championship.

After securing their fifth Atlantic Division title in seven years, the Cardinals earned the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, matched up with No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 11 Pitt in Pool B. Each of the four pools play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals.

Louisville did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season, but did face the Panthers. The Cardinals traveled up to the Steel City during the first weekend of April, losing the opener and finale to suffer their first conference series loss of the year.

With Pitt upsetting Georgia Tech in the very first game of the ACC Baseball Championship, their blueprint is simple: take down the Panthers, and they will advance to the semifinals. Because of the tournament format, their matchup against the Yellow Jackets is now rendered irrelevant within the confines of the conference tournament, but can still serve as a boost to their NCAA Tournament resume.

Game 1: Louisville Cardinals (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC) vs. Pitt Panthers (28-26, 13-16 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. EST Place: Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville

Bally Sports South in Louisville Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play, analyst).

Game 2: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (33-22, 15-15 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (38-16-1, 18-11-1 ACC)

Date/Time: Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. EST Place: Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville

Bally Sports South in Louisville Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play, analyst).

