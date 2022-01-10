How to Watch the 2022 National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are squaring off for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

INDIANAPOLIS - Game day has finally arrived for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, and soon No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will do battle to determine the sport's next champion.

Monday night's title matchup is a rematch of a game played a little over a month ago. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs met in the SEC Championship Game back on Dec. 4, with Alabama capturing a 41-24 win down in Atlanta, Ga.

Alabama opened the season as the preseason AP No. 1 team, but fell to Texas A&M, 41-38, in week six, becoming the first No. 1 team to lose to an unranked opponent since 2008. The Tide had several close wins over the course of the regular season, but used their win over the Bulldogs to leapfrog back into the top spot. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Alabama opened up their College Football Playoff run with a 27-6 win over No. 4 Cincinnati.

Georgia took over as the No. 1 team after Alabama stumbled, tearing through everybody in their path in the process. While they finished the regular season as the lone undefeated Power Five team - and one of two undefeated FBS teams alongside Cincinnati - the Bulldogs entered the CFP as the No. 3 team following their SEC Championship loss. They responded by beating down No. 2 Michigan to the tune of 34-11 to reach the title game.

Read More

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship | Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 8-0 SEC)

  • Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • TV: ESPN - Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (Alabama sideline) and Molly McGrath (Georgia sideline)
  • National Radio: ESPN Radio - Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline), Kris Budden (sideline)

(Photo of Brian Robinson Jr.: Gary Cosby Jr. - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17293599_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

How to Watch the 2022 National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

1 minute ago
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville CB Kani Walker Enters Transfer Portal

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17299409_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Regular Season Roundup

3 hours ago
USATSI_16873713_168388606_lowres
Football

Five Former Cards Reach 2021 NFL Playoffs

9 hours ago
USATSI_17475906_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's NCAA Tournament Chances Suffer Setback in Loss at FSU

Jan 9, 2022
USATSI_17464842_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Chris Mack, Mason Faulkner Said After 79-70 Loss at Florida State

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17475373_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Falls to Florida State for First ACC Loss

Jan 8, 2022
c2597890-8b95-46b0-9370-016941dcf956-1024x565
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 15

Jan 8, 2022