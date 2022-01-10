How to Watch the 2022 National Championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are squaring off for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

INDIANAPOLIS - Game day has finally arrived for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, and soon No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will do battle to determine the sport's next champion.

Monday night's title matchup is a rematch of a game played a little over a month ago. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs met in the SEC Championship Game back on Dec. 4, with Alabama capturing a 41-24 win down in Atlanta, Ga.

Alabama opened the season as the preseason AP No. 1 team, but fell to Texas A&M, 41-38, in week six, becoming the first No. 1 team to lose to an unranked opponent since 2008. The Tide had several close wins over the course of the regular season, but used their win over the Bulldogs to leapfrog back into the top spot. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Alabama opened up their College Football Playoff run with a 27-6 win over No. 4 Cincinnati.

Georgia took over as the No. 1 team after Alabama stumbled, tearing through everybody in their path in the process. While they finished the regular season as the lone undefeated Power Five team - and one of two undefeated FBS teams alongside Cincinnati - the Bulldogs entered the CFP as the No. 3 team following their SEC Championship loss. They responded by beating down No. 2 Michigan to the tune of 34-11 to reach the title game.

Date/Time: Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Monday, Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST Place: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. TV: ESPN - Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (Alabama sideline) and Molly McGrath (Georgia sideline)

ESPN - Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (Alabama sideline) and Molly McGrath (Georgia sideline) National Radio: ESPN Radio - Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline), Kris Budden (sideline)

(Photo of Brian Robinson Jr.: Gary Cosby Jr. - USA TODAY Sports)

