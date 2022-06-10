The Cardinals and Aggies are squaring off in the College Station Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After clinching their ninth NCAA Tournament regional title in program history, the Louisville baseball program has just one more stop on their Road to Omaha, as they are set to face Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional.

The Cardinals didn't have an easy path in the Louisville Regional, losing their second game of the regional to Michigan and falling to the loser's bracket. They countered that by firing off three straight elimination game wins, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final.

As for the Aggies, they had a slightly easier path in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0, including a ninth inning comeback against TCU that clinched the regional. Jim Schlossnagle, currently in his first year with A&M, previously coached the Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2021.

The winner of the best-of-three series punches their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Cards are seeking their sixth CWS berth in program history, with the Aggies fighting for their seventh.

Louisville Cardinals (42-19-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (40-18) | College Station Super Regional

Game One

Date/Time: Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex. TV*: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)

ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

*Note: Originally set for ESPNU, moved to ESPN.

Game Two

Date/Time: Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex. TV: ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)

ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

Game Three (If Necessary)

Date/Time: Sunday, June 12 at TBD

Sunday, June 12 at TBD Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex. TV: TBD

TBD Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: TBD

TBD Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

