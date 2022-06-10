How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After clinching their ninth NCAA Tournament regional title in program history, the Louisville baseball program has just one more stop on their Road to Omaha, as they are set to face Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional.
The Cardinals didn't have an easy path in the Louisville Regional, losing their second game of the regional to Michigan and falling to the loser's bracket. They countered that by firing off three straight elimination game wins, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final.
As for the Aggies, they had a slightly easier path in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0, including a ninth inning comeback against TCU that clinched the regional. Jim Schlossnagle, currently in his first year with A&M, previously coached the Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2021.
The winner of the best-of-three series punches their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Cards are seeking their sixth CWS berth in program history, with the Aggies fighting for their seventh.
Louisville Cardinals (42-19-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (40-18) | College Station Super Regional
Game One
- Date/Time: Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
- TV*: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)
*Note: Originally set for ESPNU, moved to ESPN.
Read More
Game Two
- Date/Time: Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
- TV: ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)
Game Three (If Necessary)
- Date/Time: Sunday, June 12 at TBD
- Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
- TV: TBD
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: TBD
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)
(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)
