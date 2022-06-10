Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals and Aggies are squaring off in the College Station Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After clinching their ninth NCAA Tournament regional title in program history, the Louisville baseball program has just one more stop on their Road to Omaha, as they are set to face Texas A&M in the College Station Super Regional.

The Cardinals didn't have an easy path in the Louisville Regional, losing their second game of the regional to Michigan and falling to the loser's bracket. They countered that by firing off three straight elimination game wins, including a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final.

As for the Aggies, they had a slightly easier path in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M went a perfect 3-0, including a ninth inning comeback against TCU that clinched the regional. Jim Schlossnagle, currently in his first year with A&M, previously coached the Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2021.

The winner of the best-of-three series punches their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Cards are seeking their sixth CWS berth in program history, with the Aggies fighting for their seventh.

Louisville Cardinals (42-19-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (40-18) | College Station Super Regional

Game One

  • Date/Time: Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
  • TV*: ESPN - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

*Note: Originally set for ESPNU, moved to ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Two

  • Date/Time: Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

Game Three (If Necessary)

  • Date/Time: Sunday, June 12 at TBD
  • Place: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Tex.
  • TV: TBD
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: TBD
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 The Ville; Sean Moth (play-by-play)

(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Entry_Gate_tight_sized
Other Sports

Louisville to Upgrade Jim Patterson Stadium's Entrance, Concourse

By University of Louisville PR22 minutes ago
pUpKJ2ZE
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: A Trip to Aggieland (Week 17)

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
U-of-L (2)
Other Sports

Louisville-Based NIL Collective to Launch in August

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

Louisville Football Announces Two Staff Additions

By University of Louisville PRJun 9, 2022
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Report: Louisville Adds Appalachian State to 2022-23 Schedule

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022
Zi-MHW84
Other Sports

Louisville Ready to Face Raucous Texas A&M Environment

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022
IMG_3888
Other Sports

Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players and Alumni Preview Texas A&M

By Matthew McGavicJun 8, 2022
EcUbEjcY
Other Sports

How Masterman, Usher Overcame Adversity to Deliver in the Clutch for UofL

By Matthew McGavicJun 7, 2022