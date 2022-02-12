How to Watch: Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56

The L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are squaring off for the Lombardi Trophy.

LOS ANGELES - Game day is almost here for Super Bowl 56, and soon the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will do battle to determine who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.

For the second straight year, the Super Bowl will feature a team playing on their home turf. Last year it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, this time it's the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It's also the first ever Super Bowl in which both teams were the No. 4 seed or lower in their respective conference playoffs (both were No. 4).

After getting traded from the Detroit Lions in the offseason, quarterback Matthew Stafford has guided Los Angeles to their second Super Bowl appearance in four years, while also dethroning the reigning champions. With weapons like Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, Jr at his disposal, coupled with a defensive front led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, the Rams are the odds-on favorite to win.

But don't count out the Bengals. Just two years removed from going 2-14, quarterback Joe Burrow had lead Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, upsetting the highly-favored Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in the process. It also helps to have former LSU teammate and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

This year for the halftime show, the Super Bowl features a star-studded roster of performers. L.A. natives Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar; as well as Eminem and Mary. J. Blige are the headliners.

Super Bowl 56 | Los Angeles Rams (12-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST Place: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. TV: NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collins (analyst), Terry McAuley (rules analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

NBC - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collins (analyst), Terry McAuley (rules analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App

Peacock, NBC Sports App National Radio: Westwood One - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Gene Steratore (rules analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline), and Mike Golic (sideline)

(Photo of Joe Burrow: Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports, Matthew Stafford: Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports)

