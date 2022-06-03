Louisville Officially Hires Josh Heird as Permanent Athletic Director

Heird had served as the Cardinals' interim AD since last December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville finally has their next permanent athletic director.

Friday morning, the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Board of Directors formally approved for interim athletic director Josh Heird to be stripped of the interim tag and hired to the full-time position.

"It is impossible for me to put into words the emotion that accompanies this announcement," Heird said in a release. "The opportunity to lead one of the premier athletic departments in the country means the world to me. ... I will work tirelessly to provide our world-class coaches, staff, and student-athletes with the resources essential to achieve their academic and athletic dreams."

Heird had previously served as Louisville's deputy athletic director, a role where he was the sport administrator for men’s basketball, football and baseball. He also carried other administrative responsibilities within the athletic department.

He was elevated to interim AD on Dec. 13 following the sudden resignation of Vince Tyra. Around the same time, UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi left for Penn State, elevating provost Dr. Lori Gonzalez to interim President.

During his six and a half months as interim AD, Heird displayed exceptional leadership during his short time in change. He navigated the men's basketball program through a mutually parting of ways with head coach Chris Mack, and negotiated his buyout from $12 million to $4.8 million.

Heird then went on to hire Louisville alum and former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne to be the program's next head coach - a move that has been widely praised amongst the UofL fanbase and college basketball experts.

He also made a pledge to the football program to bolster their recruiting department, adding several new hires. Since the start of the new year, the Cardinals have been on recruiting hot streak, with their Class of 2023 on track to be the best in school history.

Women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz and volleyball head coach Dani Busboom-Kelly, both of whom are coming off of Final Four appearances in their respective sports, also received contract extensions under Heird.

The 41-year-old Heird is currently in the tail end of his 11th year working for the Louisville athletic department. He got his start in 2007 under then-athletic director Tom Jurich, serving as the assistant athletic director until 2016. He then spent he spent two years at Villanova University, then was brought back to Louisville by Tyra in 2019.

(Photo of Josh Heird: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Report)

