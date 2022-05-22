Louisville's 2022 ACC Baseball Championship Schedule Announced

The Cardinals found out who they were playing yesterday, and now they know when they will be playing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program knows who they will face in pool play to start the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship, and now they know when they will be playing.

The No. 2 seeded Cardinals will kick off their run in Charlotte, N.C. against No. 11 Pitt on Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. EST. They will conclude pool play on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. with a matchup against No. 7 Georgia Tech. All pool play games will be on Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) and ACC Network Extra.

Pool play will take place on Tuesday through Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semis will take place on Saturday, followed by the Championship on Sunday.

Louisville did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season, but did face the Panthers. The Cardinals traveled up to the Steel City during the first weekend of April, losing the opener and finale to suffer their first conference series loss of the year. Of their ten ACC series this season, Louisville won six, lost three and tied one.

Unlike this time last season where Louisville was fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, they are in a much better spot ahead of conference championship weekend. Sporting an RPI ranking of eighth, the Cardinals are not only in a great spot to host an NCAA Tournament regional, but potentially receive a top eight seed for the Big Dance.

Full 2022 ACC Baseball Championship Pools and Schedule

Pool A: No. 1 Virginia Tech, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 12 Clemson

Pool B: No. 2 Louisville, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 Pitt

Pool C: No. 3 Miami, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 10 Wake Forest

Pool D: No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State

Tuesday, May 24

Pitt vs. Georgia Tech at 11:00 a.m.

NC State vs. Wake Forest at 3:00 p.m.

Clemson vs. North Carolina at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Louisville vs. Pitt at 11:00 a.m.

Florida State vs. Virginia at 3:00 p.m.

Miami vs. NC State at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at 11:00 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State at 3:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Virginia vs. Notre Dame at 11:00 a.m.

Wake Forest vs. Miami at 3:00 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner at 1:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner at 5:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sunday, May 29

ACC Baseball Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

