Louisville's ACC Baseball Championship Schedule Announced

The Cardinals found out who they were playing yesterday, and now they know when they will be playing.

(Photo of Adam Elliott: William Caudill via the University of Louisville)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Louisville baseball program knows who they will face in pool play to start the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship, and now they know when they will be playing.

The No. 7 seeded Cardinals will kick off the week-long play in Charlotte, N.C. with the first game of the championship, facing No. 11 Clemson on Tuesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. EST. They will conclude pool play on Thursday, May 27 at 3:00 p.m. with a matchup against No. 2 Georgia Tech. Both game will be on Regional Sports Networks and ACC Network Extra.

Pool play will take place on Tuesday through Friday, with three games per day. Each of the four pools will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the Championship on Sunday.

Louisville did not exactly fare well against either the Yellow Jackets or Tigers, going a combined 1-5 against both teams. The Cardinals traveled down to Atlanta for their first conference series of the season, winning the first game against Georgia Tech, but then dropping the final two.

As the calendar flipped to May, Louisville traveled down to the Palmetto State to face Clemson, and were promptly greeted with a three-game sweep. It was first of three sweeps suffered by the Cardinals over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Louisville ended the regular season dropping ten of their last fourteen games, and head into the ACC Baseball Championship with a record of 27-21 overall, 16-16 in conference play, and an RPI ranking of just 66th. If they are to reach the NCAA Tournament, they will have to make some noise in Charlotte.

