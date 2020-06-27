Get To Know Louisville Baseball's 2021 Class

The University of Louisville's football and men's basketball programs have done amazing jobs in recent days recruiting for their respective 2021 classes, but that type of success has not been limited to the gridiron and hardwood.

Following Braden Calise's commitment on Wednesday, the Louisville Baseball program now sports an 18-member Class of 2021, with plenty of quality prospects giving verbals pledges to head coach Dan McDonnell.

As it currently stands, the Cardinals have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, trailing only the Vanderbilt Commodores (1st) and Florida Gators (2nd). Louisville also has landed commitments from eight Top 250 prospects, with three of them cracking the Top 100.

These guys might not be able to make their collegiate debuts until the 2022 season, but that simple means you have plenty of time to get to know them. Below are brief snapshots for every one of Louisville's Class of 2021 commits:

Noah Smith

Position: Shortstop/Second Base

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 185lbs

High School: Marist (Chicago, IL)

Perfect Game Grade: 10/10

National Ranking: 19th Overall, 9th Shortstop

State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Shortstop

Kurtis Reid

Position: Shortstop

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs

High School: Hamilton (Hamilton, OH)

Perfect Game Grade: 10/10

National Ranking: 36th Overall, 14th Shortstop

State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Shortstop

Daylen Lile

Position: Outfielder/Middle Infielder

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot & 195lbs

High School: Trinity (Louisville, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 52nd Overall, 9th Outfielder

State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Outfielder

Austin Bode

Position: Catcher/Outfielder

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot & 195lbs

High School: Columbus North (Columbus, IN)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 115th Overall, 9th Catcher

State Ranking: 2nd Overall, 1st Catcher

Ethan Wood

Position: RHP/First & Third Baseman

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-7 & 215lbs

High School: Danville (Danville, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 128th Overall, 33rd RHP

State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 2nd RHP

Carson Liggett

Position: RHP/First Baseman

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-1 & 205lbs

High School: Blue Valley (Overland Park, KS)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 179th Overall, 52nd RHP

State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 1st RHP

Kade Grundy

Position: RHP/Outfielder & Shortstop

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs

High School: Somerset (Somerset, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: 9.5/10

National Ranking: 182nd Overall, 53rd RHP

State Ranking: 4th Overall, 3rd RHP

Will Cook

Position: Third/First Baseman, RHP, Shortstop

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 190lbs

High School: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 245th Overall, 15th Third Baseman

State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 1st Third Baseman

Braden Calise

Position: Shortstop/Second Baseman, RHP

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot & 175lbs

High School: John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce, FL)

Perfect Game Grade: 9/10

National Ranking: 265th Overall, 55th Shortstop

State Ranking: 46th Overall, 8th Shortstop

Jaxson Davis

Position: Outfielder/RHP

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 215lbs

High School: Lexington Christian Academy (Winchester, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: 8/10

National Ranking: 301st Overall, 100th Outfielder

State Ranking: 6th Overall, 5th Outfielder

Eddie King Jr.

Position: Outfielder/First Baseman

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs

High School: Marian Catholic (Lynwood, IL)

Perfect Game Grade: 9/10

National Ranking: 312th Overall, 63rd Outfielder

State Ranking: 5th Overall, 2nd Outfielder

Kyle Walter

Position: RHP

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 235lbs

High School: Minooka Community (Shorewood, IL)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 345th Overall, 114th RHP

State Ranking: 7th Overall, 3rd RHP

Camden Jordan

Position: Outfielder/RHP

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot & 175lbs

High School: Cathedral (Carmel, IN)

Perfect Game Grade: 8.5/10

National Ranking: 431st Overall, 80th Outfielder

State Ranking: 7th Overall, 1st Outfielder

Will Koger

Position: RHP/Third Baseman, Outfielder

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 180lbs

High School: Bardstown (Bardstown, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 452nd Overall, 153rd RHP

State Ranking: 7th Overall, 6th RHP

Adam Dowler

Position: LHP/First Baseman, Outfielder

Bats/Throws: Left/Left

Height & Weight: 6-foot-3 & 200lbs

High School: Oswego East (Aurora, IL)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 478th Overall, 42nd RHP

State Ranking: 10th Overall, 1st LHP

Dane Hall

Position: RHP/First Baseman

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 223lbs

High School: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 260th RHP

State Ranking: 15th Overall, 2nd RHP

Landon Looper

Position: RHP/First Baseman, Outfielder

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs

High School: Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, IL)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 244th RHP

State Ranking: 24th Overall, 6th RHP

Jack Tinberg

Position: LHP/First Baseman

Bats/Throws: Right/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-1 & 195lbs

High School: Blue Valley (Overland Park, KS)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 63rd LHP

State Ranking: 6th Overall, 1st LHP

Brandon Anderson

Position: Shortstop/Third Baseman

Bats/Throws: Left/Right

Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 195lbs

High School: Madison Central (Richmond, KY)

Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available

National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 294th Shortstop

State Ranking: 16th Overall, 2nd Shortstop

