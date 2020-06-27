Get To Know Louisville Baseball's 2021 Class

Louisville Report
The University of Louisville's football and men's basketball programs have done amazing jobs in recent days recruiting for their respective 2021 classes, but that type of success has not been limited to the gridiron and hardwood.

Following Braden Calise's commitment on Wednesday, the Louisville Baseball program now sports an 18-member Class of 2021, with plenty of quality prospects giving verbals pledges to head coach Dan McDonnell.

As it currently stands, the Cardinals have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, trailing only the Vanderbilt Commodores (1st) and Florida Gators (2nd). Louisville also has landed commitments from eight Top 250 prospects, with three of them cracking the Top 100.

These guys might not be able to make their collegiate debuts until the 2022 season, but that simple means you have plenty of time to get to know them. Below are brief snapshots for every one of Louisville's Class of 2021 commits:

All recruiting information used is copyrighted by Perfect Game and used with expressed written permission.

Noah Smith

Position: Shortstop/Second Base
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 185lbs
High School: Marist (Chicago, IL)
Perfect Game Grade: 10/10
National Ranking: 19th Overall, 9th Shortstop
State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Shortstop

Kurtis Reid

Position: Shortstop
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs
High School: Hamilton (Hamilton, OH)
Perfect Game Grade: 10/10
National Ranking: 36th Overall, 14th Shortstop
State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Shortstop

Daylen Lile

Position: Outfielder/Middle Infielder
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot & 195lbs
High School: Trinity (Louisville, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 52nd Overall, 9th Outfielder
State Ranking: 1st Overall, 1st Outfielder

Austin Bode

Position: Catcher/Outfielder
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot & 195lbs
High School: Columbus North (Columbus, IN)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 115th Overall, 9th Catcher
State Ranking: 2nd Overall, 1st Catcher

Ethan Wood

Position: RHP/First & Third Baseman
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-7 & 215lbs
High School: Danville (Danville, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 128th Overall, 33rd RHP
State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 2nd RHP

Carson Liggett

Position: RHP/First Baseman
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-1 & 205lbs
High School: Blue Valley (Overland Park, KS)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 179th Overall, 52nd RHP
State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 1st RHP

Kade Grundy

Position: RHP/Outfielder & Shortstop
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs
High School: Somerset (Somerset, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: 9.5/10
National Ranking: 182nd Overall, 53rd RHP
State Ranking: 4th Overall, 3rd RHP

Will Cook

Position: Third/First Baseman, RHP, Shortstop
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 190lbs
High School: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 245th Overall, 15th Third Baseman
State Ranking: 3rd Overall, 1st Third Baseman

Braden Calise

Position: Shortstop/Second Baseman, RHP
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot & 175lbs
High School: John Carroll Catholic (Fort Pierce, FL)
Perfect Game Grade: 9/10
National Ranking: 265th Overall, 55th Shortstop
State Ranking: 46th Overall, 8th Shortstop

Jaxson Davis

Position: Outfielder/RHP
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 215lbs
High School: Lexington Christian Academy (Winchester, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: 8/10
National Ranking: 301st Overall, 100th Outfielder
State Ranking: 6th Overall, 5th Outfielder

Eddie King Jr.

Position: Outfielder/First Baseman
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs
High School: Marian Catholic (Lynwood, IL)
Perfect Game Grade: 9/10
National Ranking: 312th Overall, 63rd Outfielder
State Ranking: 5th Overall, 2nd Outfielder

Kyle Walter

Position: RHP
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 235lbs
High School: Minooka Community (Shorewood, IL)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 345th Overall, 114th RHP
State Ranking: 7th Overall, 3rd RHP

Camden Jordan

Position: Outfielder/RHP
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot & 175lbs
High School: Cathedral (Carmel, IN)
Perfect Game Grade: 8.5/10
National Ranking: 431st Overall, 80th Outfielder
State Ranking: 7th Overall, 1st Outfielder

Will Koger

Position: RHP/Third Baseman, Outfielder
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 180lbs
High School: Bardstown (Bardstown, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 452nd Overall, 153rd RHP
State Ranking: 7th Overall, 6th RHP

Adam Dowler

Position: LHP/First Baseman, Outfielder
Bats/Throws: Left/Left
Height & Weight: 6-foot-3 & 200lbs
High School: Oswego East (Aurora, IL)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 478th Overall, 42nd RHP
State Ranking: 10th Overall, 1st LHP

Dane Hall

Position: RHP/First Baseman
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-5 & 223lbs
High School: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 260th RHP
State Ranking: 15th Overall, 2nd RHP

Landon Looper

Position: RHP/First Baseman, Outfielder
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-2 & 190lbs
High School: Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, IL)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 244th RHP
State Ranking: 24th Overall, 6th RHP

Jack Tinberg

Position: LHP/First Baseman
Bats/Throws: Right/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-1 & 195lbs
High School: Blue Valley (Overland Park, KS)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 63rd LHP
State Ranking: 6th Overall, 1st LHP

Brandon Anderson

Position: Shortstop/Third Baseman
Bats/Throws: Left/Right
Height & Weight: 6-foot-4 & 195lbs
High School: Madison Central (Richmond, KY)
Perfect Game Grade: No PG Grade Available
National Ranking: 500+ Overall, 294th Shortstop
State Ranking: 16th Overall, 2nd Shortstop

