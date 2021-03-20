Louisville Clinches Road Series at NC State

The Cardinals claim their fifth series win over the Wolfpack in six overall series meetings.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 6 10 1 NCSU 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 4

W: Glenn Albanese (3-0), L: Sam Highfill (0-1), S: Kaleb Corbett (3)

RALEIGH, N.C. - After claiming the series opener at NC State in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 7 Louisville baseball program followed that up with a victory to clinch the series, winning 6-3 on Friday at Doak Field at Dail Park.

The Cardinals (13-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) claim their fifth series win over the Wolfpack (4-8, 1-7 ACC) in six all-time series meetings, with the lone loss coming at Jim Patterson Stadium in April of 2018.

Louisville opened up the scoring, plating the first three runs of the game. Infielder Lucas Dunn (0-3, RBI, SF) notched a sacrifice fly and shortstop Christian Knapczyk (3-4, RBI) collected an RBI base hit in the second inning, while catcher Henry Davis (2-4, BB, 2 R) scampered home on a NC State throwing error in the third.

NC State faired better at the plate in this game than they did in the series opener, but starting pitcher right-hander Glenn Albanese (6.0 IP, 3 K, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) still had a solid outing, setting a career-high in innings pitched and posting the first quality start of his career.

Outfielder Levi Usher (1-4, BB, 2 R) took advantage of another NC State throwing error in the sixth, outfielder Trey Leonard (1-5, RBI) had a RBI single in the seventh, and outfielder Cam Masterman (1-4, RBI, 2B, R) capped off the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth.

The Wolfpack came close to stringing together a late-inning rally, creating a jam in the eighth that would force out left-handed relief pitcher Tate Kuehner (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER) after he surrendered a leadoff home run and two subsequent no-out base runners.

But after giving up a single to load the bases, right-hander Kaleb Corbett (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER) then struck out the side to work out of the jam. He finished the game retiring the final six NC State batters and earn the save.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their three-game weekend series at NC State. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 20 at 11:00am EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

