Louisville Denied Sweep Over Wake Forest

The Cardinals fell to the visiting Demon Deacons in the series finale, having already clinched the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WF 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 10 1 UL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 7 1

W: Rhett Lowder (1-1), L: Luke Smith (2-2), Eric Adler (5)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hoping to go for the three-game series sweep over visiting Wake Forest, having already clinched the series, the No. 5 Louisville baseball program ended Easter weekend on the wrong side of the win/loss column, falling 6-3 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Out of their 23 all-time meetings with Wake Forest since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals (18-8, 10-4 ACC) suffer their fifth loss against the Demon Deacons (10-11, 5-9 ACC), and just their second out of twelve matchups at home.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Smith (4.1 IP, 1 K, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 ER) earned the start, moving back into the weekend rotation after a couple midweek starts against Western Kentucky and Cincinnati. He looked solid through the first four innings, but then the Deacs chased him out in the fifth after loading the bases with one out.

Left-hander Evan Webster (2.0 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER) took over, induced the inning-ending double play, then went on to have a couple solid innings of relief.

Fellow southpaw Trevor Amburgey (1.0 IP, 1 K 2 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) surrendered a two-run homer in the eighth, then righty Cam Robinson (0.2 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 0 BB. 1 ER) had a run charged against him in the ninth thanks to an RBI fielder's choice off lefty Garrett Schmeltz (1.0 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER).

At the plate, Louisville's hitters had trouble connecting with the ball against Wake's pitchers, particularly starter Rhett Lowder. The Cardinals could not crack the scoreboard until the eighth inning thanks to a Henry Davis (2-3, 2 RBI, 2B, R) RBI single.

Cam Masterman (0-3, RBI, SF) added a sacrifice fly in the inning, then Davis attempted to spark a rally with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, but Louisville could not muster anymore offense. Luke Brown (2-5, 2B, R) and Cooper Bowman (2-5, 2B, R) joined Davis in having multi-hit days.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Kentucky for the annual Battle of the Bluegrass. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 6 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

