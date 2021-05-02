Louisville Drops Game Two, Series at Clemson

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 3 CU 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 X 5 9 2

W: Geoffrey Gilbert (3-4), L: Tate Kuehner (3-4), S: Nick Hoffman (2)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

CLEMSON, S.C. – Four unanswered runs lifted Clemson to a 5-4 victory over the fourth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team on Saturday.



The victory secures the series for the Tigers (20-18, 14-12 ACC), who also won the opener on Friday night.



Louisville (23-13, 14-8) held a 4-1 advantage early on Saturday, but saw Clemson tie the game up in the fifth and a solo home run in the eighth proved to be the difference on the afternoon.



Clemson jumped on the board first with a two-out run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning.



However, the Cardinals offense woke up in the third. Christian Knapcyzk and Cooper Bowman each singled with one away and Henry Davis lined a two-out single the other way to drive home Knapczyk and tie the game up at one.



After Luke Seed put together a perfect bottom of the third, the Cardinals went back to work at the plate. With two on and two out, Knapczyk doubled down the left field line to score both Trey Leonard and Cameron Masterman to give Louisville the lead. The Tigers then threw wildly to first on a groundball from Bowman to allow Knapczyk to score for the second time to make it 4-1.



Clemson got a run back in the bottom half of the fourth on a throwing error and then plated two more in the fifth to level the game at five.



Pitching for the first time in over a month, Kaleb Corbett induced a big double play with the bases loaded in the fifth to keep the game tied. The Tigers then loaded the bases again against Tate Kuehner in the seventh, but the southpaw fielded a soft chopper barehanded and sprinted to the first base bag ahead of the runner to strand all three runners.



Clemson found the game-winning hit in the eighth though, lining a solo homer just over the left-centerfield wall.



Knapczyk and Luke Brown each had a pair of hits in the game for the Cardinals, adding to Brown's team-leading multi-hit game total.



The series wraps up on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will be televised on ESPNU.

