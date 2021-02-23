Louisville Defeats EKU, Extends Win Streak vs. Colonels

The Cardinals continue their undefeated run to start the 2021 season, and extend their third-longest active win streak vs. a single opponent.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E EKU 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0 UL 0 0 3 2 1 0 0 0 X 6 7 2

W: Kaleb Corbett (1-0), L: B. Kelly (0-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing in their first midweek game of the young 2021 season, the Louisville baseball program continued their winning streak to start the new year, taking down Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (4-0) move to 71-48-1 all time against the Colonels (1-3), and 19-1 under head coach Dan McDonnell. Louisville has now won 14 in a row against EKU, the third-longest active win streak against a single opponent for the Cardinals.

Sophomore catcher Henry Davis (2-2, HR, 4 RBI, BB) continued his hot start to the season, striking a 2 RBI bases loaded single in the third inning to get the scoring started, as well as a two-run home run in the fourth for his second of the year.

A bases loaded walk from sophomore outfielder Levi Usher (1-3, RBI, BB) in the third and a groundout RBI from sophomore infielder Cooper Bowman (1-3, RBI) in the fifth wrapped up Louisville's scoring efforts. The Colonels avoided a shutout by plating a pair of runs in the sixth due to a base hit & fielding error.

It was a staff day for the Louisville pitchers, and each one to see the mound was as efficient as the next. Left-handers Luke Seed and Carter Lohman, and right-handers Kaleb Corbett, Jack Perkins and Michael Kirian all combined to toss 12 strikeouts, and did not give up a single earned run.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their home stand to start this season with a three-game weekend series against Western Illinois. First pitch is slated for Friday, Feb. 23 at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

