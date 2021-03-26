Louisville Defeats Notre Dame, Extends Win Streak vs. Irish

The Cardinals claim the series opener, and have not lost to the Fighting Irish in nearly a decade.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UL 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 2 7 8 0 ND 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 4 6 2

W: Adam Elliott (3-1), L: Joe Sheridan (0-1), S: Kaleb Corbett (4)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Kicking off the first ever top 15 three-game series at Frank Eck Stadium and pitting two teams at the top of the ACC's Atlantic Division standings, the No. 6 Louisville baseball program emerged victorious in the opener against No. 12 Notre Dame, winning 7-4 on Friday.

The Cardinals (16-5, 8-2 ACC) extend their lengthy win streak over the Fighting Irish (10-4, 9-4 ACC) to twenty straight games - their longest active win streak against a single opponent. Louisville has not lost to Notre Dame since a 2-1 decision on May 21, 2011.

The Irish got the scoring started with an RBI double off of starter left-hander Michael Kirian (4.2 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 6 BB, 3 ER) in the first, but then Louisville responded five unanswered runs to seize the lead.

Catcher Henry Davis (1-4, RBI, BB, R) kicked off a fourth inning three-spot with an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 23 games - two away from the school record.

Third baseman Alex Binelas (1-2, HR, 4 RBI, 2 SF, R) followed that up with a sacrifice fly, as did outfielder Trey Leonard (1-4 RBI) with an RBI base knock. An inning later, Binelas launched a two-run shot for his third home run of the season.

After a solid start to the game from Kirian, Notre Dame finally caught up to him in the fifth. The Irish plated back-to-back two-out bases loaded walks to trim the deficit, eventually chasing him out of the game.

Fortunately, fellow left-hander Adam Elliott (3.0 IP, 1 K, 2 H, 0 BB, 1 ER) was just what the doctor ordered. Not only did he induce a first pitch inning-ending flyout, but he retired the first seven batters he faced.

The Irish did make Louisville sweat it out a bit, as they collected an eighth inning leadoff home run to get within one of the Cardinals. But immediately after that int he top of the ninth, outfielder Luke Brown (1-5, RBI, R) drove home a run on a fielder's choice, and Binelas collected his second sacrifice fly of the game.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1.1 IP, 0 K, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) took to the mound after Elliott, and shut the door on the Irish. He extended his scoreless streak to start his collegiate career, and earned his fourth save of the year.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game weekend series at Notre Dame with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 27 at 2:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

